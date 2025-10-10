Twins Izzy and Clara Keaveny, two of Minnesota’s top seniors and both St. Cloud State commits, lead Mayer Lutheran into Tuesday’s match at Visitation.

Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the matchup at 7 p.m. here.

Mayer Lutheran, the defending Class 1A state champion, is No. 17 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25. The Crusaders also jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in Class 1A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Oct. 5, switching spots with Minneota, the team they beat for the state title last year.

Clara Keaveny, a libero/defensive specialist, is ranked No. 16 in the state’s 2026 class by Prep Dig. Izzy Keaveny, a setter/right-side hitter, is ranked No. 9.

The Crusaders have reached the state tournament 18 times and won five state titles. They’ve made four straight appearances in the championship game, winning twice.

Led by senior libero Briley Brew, senior outside hitter Kailyn Turnau and junior middle hitter Marie Jacobson, Visitation has adjusted after losing all-state middle hitter Samantha Wills and three all-conference players to graduation.

The Blazers, now in Class 2A, reached the Class 3A, Section 3 championship game last year, losing to Cretin-Derham Hall. They’re seeking their first trip to the state tournament since 2011.