Minnesota high school girls volleyball rankings for all classes: Week 6

Lakeville South rose to No. 1 in Class 4A, moving Chanhassen down to No. 2.

Romi Chlebecek, right, and her Lakeville South teammates hold the No. 1 spot in Class 4A, but challenges are ahead. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lakeville South swapped spots with Chanhassen to take over the No. 1 spot in the newest Class 4A girls volleyball rankings.

The other changes in the biggest class involved the fourth, fifth and sixth spots. Lakeville North moved up one spot to fourth, East Ridge jumped one spot to fifth and Eagan dropped two to sixth.

Two teams are new to the rankings this week. Jordan in Class 3A and Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in 1A joined their classes’ top 10 as the 10th-ranked team.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 4A

1. Lakeville South (14-2) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Chanhassen (14-2) Previous poll: No. 1

3. Maple Grove (14-3) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Lakeville North (14-3) Previous poll: No. 5

5. East Ridge (11-4) Previous poll: No. 6

6. Eagan (12-3) Previous poll: No. 4

7. Stillwater (8-8) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Champlin Park (12-4) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Minnetonka (7-6) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Apple Valley (12-3) Previous poll: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Marshall (18-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Delano (18-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-3) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Stewartville (14-2) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-1) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-1) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Princeton (15-0) Previous poll: No. 8

8. Holy Angels (17-3) Previous poll: No. 7

9. Annandale (12-2) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Jordan (18-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Hawley (17-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Albany (18-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Southwest Christian (10-8) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Chatfield (13-5) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Pequot Lakes (14-4) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Caledonia (16-3) Previous poll: No. 6

7. New Life Academy (14-3) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Belle Plaine (7-6) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Sauk Centre (14-3) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Rush City (14-4) Previous poll: No. 10

Class 1A

1. Minneota (17-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Mayer Lutheran (15-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Fillmore Central (14-5) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (16-5) Previous poll: No. 4

5. MACCRAY (15-4) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Mabel-Canton (22-3) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Canby (11-8) Previous poll: No. 6

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo (17-3) Previous poll: No. 9

9. Ada-Borup-West (13-6) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (18-1) Previous poll: not ranked

