Lakeville South swapped spots with Chanhassen to take over the No. 1 spot in the newest Class 4A girls volleyball rankings.

The other changes in the biggest class involved the fourth, fifth and sixth spots. Lakeville North moved up one spot to fourth, East Ridge jumped one spot to fifth and Eagan dropped two to sixth.

Two teams are new to the rankings this week. Jordan in Class 3A and Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in 1A joined their classes’ top 10 as the 10th-ranked team.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 4A

1. Lakeville South (14-2) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Chanhassen (14-2) Previous poll: No. 1

3. Maple Grove (14-3) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Lakeville North (14-3) Previous poll: No. 5