Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

Prior Lake and New Prague are moving up in the Class 2A team state rankings released by the Minnesota Gymnastics High School Coaches Association on Jan. 19.

Neither team was voted into the top 10 in the previous rankings.

The Lakers moved up to the No. 4 spot and New Prague comes in at No. 6.

In Class 1A, Melrose rose from No. 4 to No. 2 while Worthington climbed from No. 8 to No. 6.

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.575 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 143.033

3. Lakeville South, 142.775