Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

Prior Lake, New Prague, Melrose and Worthington climb in team state rankings.

The latest Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls were released on Jan. 19. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Prior Lake and New Prague are moving up in the Class 2A team state rankings released by the Minnesota Gymnastics High School Coaches Association on Jan. 19.

Neither team was voted into the top 10 in the previous rankings.

The Lakers moved up to the No. 4 spot and New Prague comes in at No. 6.

In Class 1A, Melrose rose from No. 4 to No. 2 while Worthington climbed from No. 8 to No. 6.

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.575 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 143.033

3. Lakeville South, 142.775

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Prior Lake, 141.275

5. Cambridge-Isanti, 140.533

6. New Prague, 140.483

Related Coverage

7. Hopkins, 140.350

8. Elk River/Zimmerman, 140.150

9. Lakeville North, 139.958

10. Edina, 139.617

Class 1A

1. Detroit Lakes, 143.983

2. Melrose, 142.800

3. Becker, 142.708

4. Mankato East, 142.358

5. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, 141.958

6. Worthington, 141.333

7. Byron, 140.642

8. Mankato West, 140.433

9. Winona Cotter, 138.308

10. Big Lake, 138.058

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Gymnastics

The 50 most memorable Minnesota girls of the Title IX sports era

Strib Varsity

Comments