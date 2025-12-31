Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 7

New London-Spicer made a big move in the latest Class 2A state poll compiled by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

After going 3-0, including two wins in their holiday tournament, the Wildcats climbed from No. 6 in last week’s poll to No. 3 in the poll released on Dec. 28.

Of the four classifications, 2A had the most movement with four teams, including New London-Spicer, moving two spots or more. Proctor climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 while Fairmont moved from No. 9 to No. 7. Pequot Lakes and Perham, both unranked last week, moved into the No. 9 and No. 10 spots.

Other previously unranked teams that joined the top 10 in their respective class are East Ridge and Hayfield. East Ridge entered the 4A poll in a tie for No. 8 with Elk River. Hayfield joined in a tie for No. 9 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (10-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Maple Grove (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 4