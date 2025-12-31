Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 7

East Ridge entered the Class 4A poll in a tie for No. 9 with Elk River.

Duluth Marshall, led by Chloe Johnson (5), is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 2A state poll. (Nolan Newberg/Strictly Bball)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

New London-Spicer made a big move in the latest Class 2A state poll compiled by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

After going 3-0, including two wins in their holiday tournament, the Wildcats climbed from No. 6 in last week’s poll to No. 3 in the poll released on Dec. 28.

Of the four classifications, 2A had the most movement with four teams, including New London-Spicer, moving two spots or more. Proctor climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 while Fairmont moved from No. 9 to No. 7. Pequot Lakes and Perham, both unranked last week, moved into the No. 9 and No. 10 spots.

Other previously unranked teams that joined the top 10 in their respective class are East Ridge and Hayfield. East Ridge entered the 4A poll in a tie for No. 8 with Elk River. Hayfield joined in a tie for No. 9 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (10-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Rosemount (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Maple Grove (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Rochester Mayo (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Wayzata (6-3). Previous Rank: No. T7

7. Eastview (5-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

T8. Elk River (7-1). Previous Rank: No. T7

T8. East Ridge (8-2). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Waconia (11-2). Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Orono (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Hill-Murray (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Marshall (6-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Stewartville (5-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Northfield (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Delano (7-4). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Byron (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Richfield (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (5-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (7-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. New London-Spicer (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 6

4. Duluth Marshall (4-3). Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Rochester Lourdes (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Proctor (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

7. Fairmont (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Minnewaska (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Pequot Lakes (6-3). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Perham (9-1). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Hillcrest Lutheran (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Kelliher-Northome (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Sacred Heart (5-3). Previous Rank: unranked

6. Mayer Lutheran (6-4). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Central Minnesota Christian (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

8. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 9

T9. Braham (5-3). Previous Rank: No. 10

T9. Hayfield (7-2). Previous Rank: unranked

