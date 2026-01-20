Don Ferguson was hoping this season would bring about change for the St. Cloud Tech boys basketball program.

The Tigers won only four games last season, and Ferguson, the team’s coach, was anticipating an improvement.

Winning a basketball game, though, isn’t a top priority for many of the team’s players.

Almost half the students on the school’s combined varsity and junior varsity teams come from immigrant families. The growing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across Minnesota is impacting their daily lives.

On Monday, Jan. 19, the team traveled from St. Cloud to play in the inaugural MLK Classic basketball showcase at Johnson Senior High in St. Paul.

“Some parents were just scared to send their kids,” said Ferguson, whose son is a freshman on the team. “But our school has done a great job on continuing to try to educate and have different resources for our students. Keeping our guys together. We talked during school about how they were doing and the social aspect of it.”

It wasn’t the first time St. Cloud Tech coaches had to ease the concerns of parents.

A week before, several freshmen didn’t make the trip to Minneapolis when their teams played St. Thomas Academy in the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy on Jan. 10.