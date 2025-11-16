Skip to main content
Park Center and Dakota United win adapted soccer state championships

Park Center defeated Minneapolis for the PI title, and Dakota United won CI with a victory over South Washington County.

Park Center's Lincoln Scearcy dribbles upcourt Saturday during the adapted soccer PI championship game, with Maria Artis (17) defending for Minneapolis. (Joe Gunther/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s been a long time coming, but Park Center is back on top of PI adapted soccer in Minnesota.

The Pirates defeated Minneapolis 2-1 in the championship game of the state tournament Saturday at White Bear Lake High School for their first title since 1998.

“It’s really remarkable,” Park Center head coach Jonah Pridey said. “Four years ago, we didn’t have a team. We did what we could to get these guys young and to get a solid squad. We knew it was going to take time to develop them as great people and athletes. We had a great vision to hopefully get them to a championship, along with the personal growth, too. It’s beautiful to see us get the final result.”

Lincoln Scearcy led the way for the Pirates (10-0), scoring both goals. He started the scoring with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half by sliding a shot past Minneapolis goalkeeper Jorge Rosas Bravo low and to the short side. He extended the lead 1:17 into the second half with a shot off the crossbar and into the net on a penalty kick from a handball.

The Pirates’ ability to dribble and possess the ball is a big part of their offense and contributes to their defense.

“It’s to really push these athletes,” Pridey said. “Yes, we have kids with physical impairments and such, but what can we do to literally adapt to our own specific movements.

“We try to preach a lot that we don’t want really too much on our goalie. We don’t want really too much on our guys. We’re plenty skilled and talented, where we don’t need to rely on [our defense] too much.”

Minneapolis (8-2) cut the deficit in half 5:59 into the second half. Abubakarr Heda knocked in a loose ball off a rebound from a shot by Christopher Trejo.

The players and coaches for Park Center, state champion in adapted soccer's PI division, celebrate with their trophy Saturday. (Joe Gunther/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dakota United wins CI division

Dakota United thought this CI division season was going to be devoted to rebuilding. The Hawks shocked even their head coach when they won a state title with a 5-1 victory over South Washington County.

This season could not have started worse for the Hawks. With several new starters, they lost to South Washington County 8-2. This was a much different Hawks team.

“We came together and found our niche to put together another really solid state tournament,” Dakota United head coach Brett Kosidowski said. “It takes time. We played a tough schedule. We learned against some really good teams, took our lumps. We learned each game. We got better each game.”

A big part of the quick turnaround for the Hawks is sophomore Nolan St. Sauver. He scored all five goals for the Hawks in the championship game after scoring six in the semifinals earlier in the day.

“Nolan came alive,” Kosidowski said about his newfound star. “He didn’t play soccer last year. He came to us for floor hockey and won a state championship in softball. He came back this year and is lighting the world on fire. It’s unreal.”

The Hawks (9-2-2) jumped on the Thunderbolts (9-2-1) for three goals in the first 8½ minutes of the game. They extended the lead five minutes later.

Logan Curtis got the Thunderbolts on the board with 1:29 left in the first half on a penalty kick off a handball.

The Dakota United Hawks players and coaches pose with the CI division state championship trophy. (Joe Gunther/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
