Park Center and Dakota United win adapted soccer state championships

It’s been a long time coming, but Park Center is back on top of PI adapted soccer in Minnesota.

The Pirates defeated Minneapolis 2-1 in the championship game of the state tournament Saturday at White Bear Lake High School for their first title since 1998.

“It’s really remarkable,” Park Center head coach Jonah Pridey said. “Four years ago, we didn’t have a team. We did what we could to get these guys young and to get a solid squad. We knew it was going to take time to develop them as great people and athletes. We had a great vision to hopefully get them to a championship, along with the personal growth, too. It’s beautiful to see us get the final result.”

Lincoln Scearcy led the way for the Pirates (10-0), scoring both goals. He started the scoring with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half by sliding a shot past Minneapolis goalkeeper Jorge Rosas Bravo low and to the short side. He extended the lead 1:17 into the second half with a shot off the crossbar and into the net on a penalty kick from a handball.

The Pirates’ ability to dribble and possess the ball is a big part of their offense and contributes to their defense.

“It’s to really push these athletes,” Pridey said. “Yes, we have kids with physical impairments and such, but what can we do to literally adapt to our own specific movements.

“We try to preach a lot that we don’t want really too much on our goalie. We don’t want really too much on our guys. We’re plenty skilled and talented, where we don’t need to rely on [our defense] too much.”

Minneapolis (8-2) cut the deficit in half 5:59 into the second half. Abubakarr Heda knocked in a loose ball off a rebound from a shot by Christopher Trejo.