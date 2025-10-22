Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Holy Angels boys soccer team rolls into Class 1A state tournament semifinals

Holy Angels, the Class 2A champion but in the smallest class this season, defeated Tri-City United 8-1.

Holy Angels' players, shown celebrating a Class 2A state title in 2024, on Tuesday reached the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament in 2025. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Holy Angels, the 2024 champion in Class 2A boys soccer, began its pursuit of the 2025 Class 1A state championship Tuesday with an 8-1 quarterfinal victory over Tri-City United at Shakopee West Middle School.

The Stars wound up in Class 1A after the school’s enrollment fell at the same time as the cutoff for Class 2A rose. They improved to 18-0-1 with the victory and advance to play the winner of a Thursday quarterfinal between fourth-seed Southwest Christian, ranked ninth in the class by the coaches association, and fifth-seed Duluth Marshall. The semifinals will be played Tuesday and the championship Friday, all at U.S. Bank Stadium.

James Parish scored three goals Tuesday for Holy Angels while Taylor Scrafford scored two. Angel Ruiz Gomez scored for Tri-City United (15-6).

Holy Angels, ranked No. 1 in 1A by the coaches association, had to survive a difficult section tournament that included No. 4 Minnehaha Academy and No. 7 St. Paul Academy. The Stars defeated second-seeded Minnehaha Academy 5-1 in the section final.

On the other side of the state bracket, Stewartville, ranked third by the coaches association, is seeded second and St. Cloud Cathedral third. Stewartville will take on Mounds Park Academy on Wednesday, and Cathedral will play a Thursday quarterfinal against Cristo Rey Jesuit. Cathedral holds the No. 5 ranking.

Other scores:

Class 2A

Blake 5, Duluth Denfeld 0: Top-seeded Blake advanced to a semifinal against the winner of Wednesday’s game between fourth-seed Northfield and fifth-seed Sartell. Blake (17-1-2), ranked first in Class 2A, got two goals and an assist from Landon Bell in the quarterfinal.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Boys Soccer

Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota boys soccer team

Boys Soccer

All-Minnesota Player of the Year in boys soccer: Marlon Seahorn Jr. of Bloomington Kennedy

Boys Soccer

Comments