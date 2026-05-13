Minnesota boys lacrosse team state rankings

Farmington remains the top boys lacrosse team in Minnesota, according to the latest Minnesota Boys Lacrosse High School Coaches Association poll.

The undefeated Tigers, ranked No. 1, held off another unbeaten in Stillwater for the top spot. The Tigers and Ponies both won four games over the last two weeks, including one victory over a top 10 team.

Wayzata, which won its last five games, improved to 9-1 and climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 in the latest poll.

White Bear Lake and St. Thomas Academy entered the top 10 this week. The Bears are in the No. 9 spot while the Cadets are No. 10.

Top 10

1. Farmington (9-0). Previous poll: 1

2. Stillwater (10-0). Previous poll: 2

3. East Ridge (8-1). Previous poll: 3