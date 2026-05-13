Top recruiters are already circling this 16-year-old volleyball phenom from Eagan

Mesa Jameson is juggling club, Team USA volleyball, and track and field (high jump and 100-meter hurdles) this spring. But she will also try to fit in elite camps at UCLA, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Minnesota.
Jameson attended camps hosted by the Gophers, Missouri and Nebraska last year. Former Eagan teammate Madi Kraft is a freshman libero with the Gophers.
“I personally love the Gophers and their staff is amazing,” Jameson said of coach Keegan Cook’s program. “I love the warmth. But I love being home. It’s kind of like a back and forth.”
In Minnesota’s 2027 class, the top 10 prospects have already committed to college programs, including Lakeville South and Northern Lights 17-1 teammates Kaelyn Bjorklund (Clemson) and Elleora Utecht (Mississippi State).
Jameson is expected to make a decision soon after the first contact period with colleges June 15. For now, her club volleyball season is the top priority.
“At tournaments, I’ll peep out what colleges are watching,” Jameson said. “But during the games, I’ll just be playing. I kind of got used to it. When I play, I try to zone them out and not get distracted.”
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