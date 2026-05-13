Top recruiters are already circling this 16-year-old volleyball phenom from Eagan

May 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM

Editor’s note: This is the second Recruiting Across Minnesota, a new Strib Varsity feature on recruiting in Minnesota high school sports.

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A 16-year-old from Eagan is the next uber-talented Minnesota teenager to be tagged as the top prospect in her sport.

Meet Mesa Jameson.

She’s the consensus choice to be the state’s top volleyball player, regardless of class, and among the United States’ best young volleyball players.

Just a sophomore, Jameson can jump to reach 10 feet 5 inches, nearly a half-foot above a basketball rim.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker turned ferocious hitter is not just a powerful leaper but also adds elite lateral and forward quickness around the net. Coaches say she’s the total package.

And the recruiting frenzy for her is about to blow up. .