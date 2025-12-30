Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys Nordic skiing top 10 polls

The latest list shows a new No. 1, with Stillwater taking the top spot.

Andrew Berndt of Sartell/St. Loud Cathedral (623) is ranked No. 2 in the latest Minnesota High School Ski Coaches Association’s boys Nordic ski poll (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There has been a shakeup at the top of the Minnesota High School Ski Coaches Association’s boys Nordic ski poll released Dec. 26.

Stillwater and Minneapolis Washburn swapped spots for No. 1 and No. 3. Hopkins remains in between at No. 2.

Eden Prairie, unranked in the previous poll, rose to No. 5. Brainerd had the most significant rise within the Top 10, moving from No. 10 to No. 8.

The top three individual skiers remain the same, but the No. 4 spot now belongs to Bridger Nelson of Hopkins. He was No. 6 in the previous poll. Edina’s Everett Olson and Eden Prairie’s Dylan Little debut in the top 10 at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

Teams

1. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 3

2. Hopkins. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 1

4. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Eden Prairie. Previous Rank: unranked

6. Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Moorhead. Previous Rank: No. 5

8. Brainerd. Previous Rank: No. 10

9. Mounds Park Academy. Previous Rank: No. 7

10. Orono. Previous Rank: No. 8

Individuals

1. Logan Drevlow, Hopkins. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Andrew Berndt, Sartell. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Peter Hackney, Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Bridger Nelson, Hopkins. Previous Rank: No. 6

5. Eli Andre, Mounds Park Academy. Previous Rank: No. 4

6. George Nelson, Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Soren Winikoff, Mounds Park Academy. Previous Rank: No. 5

8. Everett Olson, Edina. Previous Rank: Unranked

9. Anders Decker, Armstrong. Previous Rank: No. 8

10. Dylan Little, Eden Prairie. Previous Rank: Unranked

