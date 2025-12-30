Minnesota high school boys Nordic skiing top 10 polls

There has been a shakeup at the top of the Minnesota High School Ski Coaches Association’s boys Nordic ski poll released Dec. 26.

Stillwater and Minneapolis Washburn swapped spots for No. 1 and No. 3. Hopkins remains in between at No. 2.

Eden Prairie, unranked in the previous poll, rose to No. 5. Brainerd had the most significant rise within the Top 10, moving from No. 10 to No. 8.

The top three individual skiers remain the same, but the No. 4 spot now belongs to Bridger Nelson of Hopkins. He was No. 6 in the previous poll. Edina’s Everett Olson and Eden Prairie’s Dylan Little debut in the top 10 at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

Teams

1. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 3

2. Hopkins. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 1

4. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4