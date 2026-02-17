Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

As section tournaments get underway, several teams begin journeys to defend titles and advance to state.

Cade Sherman (7) of Rosemount has a chance to lead the team to its first state tournament berth in program history this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s impossible to deny the facts: Rogers, with back-to-back victories over Moorhead and Minnetonka — the two teams that have spent nearly the entire season at the top of our state-wide rankings — moved up to No. 1 as we get set to start section tournaments.

Of course, you can’t overlook the fact that the Royals own the second-longest active winning streak in the state at 12, second only to Class 1A Sartell’s 13 in row.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Rogers (20-4-1). Previous: 2

The rankings are a snapshot of how things stand currently. Rogers is coming off back-to-back victories over Moorhead and Minnetonka and hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 6. It’s hard to top that.

Watch Hopkins vs. Rogers Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.

2. Minnetonka (21-2-2). Previous: 1

Expect the Skippers to use the 6-1 loss to Rogers as a motivational tool. They hadn’t allowed that many goals all season. I don’t expect they’ll give up that many again.

3. Moorhead (21-3-1). Previous: 3

Prelims are done. The Spuds begin defending their 2025 Class 2A state title now.

4. St. Thomas Academy (19-4-2). Previous: 4

The Cadets go into the section playoffs on a roll, having won 10 games in a row.

5. Shakopee (21-4-0). Previous: 6

You have to feel as if the Sabres are heading into the section playoffs with something to prove.

6. Edina (18-6-1). Previous: 5

The Hornets lost their regular-season finale to Wayzata, 4-1. Losses happen at this time of year. Edina faithful have nothing to worry about.

Watch Armstrong/Cooper vs. Edina Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

7. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 21-2-2). Previous: 7

With the start of the section playoffs, the Bluejackets look primed to wash away the lingering bad taste in their mouths after losing in last year’s Class 1A state tournament semifinals.

8. Rosemount (20-4-1). Previous: 8

Cade Sherman, Gavin McNeil and the rest have their eyes fixed on making the first Class 2A state tournament berth in program history.

9. Sartell (1A, 22-3-0). Previous: 10

As well as the Sabers have played this season, they’re tiptoeing in untested waters, having never before qualified for a state tournament. They can’t get too far out over their skis.

10. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-6-0). Previous: 13

With 11 victories in their final 12 games of the regular season, the Raiders are peaking at the right time.

11. Warroad (1A, 19-5-1). Previous: 15.

The Warriors have battened down the hatches on defense, shutting out four of their past six opponents and giving up only three goals en route to six straight victories.

12. Duluth Marshall (19-4-2). Previous: 12

After flying largely below the radar for much of the season, the Hilltoppers’ success means the target on their back has gotten larger.

13. Hill-Murray (17-6-2). Previous: 9

Three losses in the final four games of the regular season are bothersome, despite two of those losses coming at the hand of two top-five teams — St. Thomas Academy and Moorhead.

14. Delano (1A, 19-4-2). Previous: 16

The Tigers jumped over Northfield by virtue of a solid 3-1 victory over the Raiders in the regular-season finale.

15. Holy Angels (19-6-0). Previous: 18

Cole Cheeseman is on a tear with seven goals and 12 total points over their final three games. As Cheeseman goes, so go the Stars, who have won 10 in a row.

Watch Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Holy Angels Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.

16. Northfield (1A, 21-3-1). Previous: 14.

Is there a better name in boys hockey than Bridger Riley, the Raiders’ puck-moving defenseman?

17. Hermantown (1A, 16-5-4). Previous: 11

The Hawks finished the regular season 0-3-1. Their platform is suddenly wobbly. Can they stabilize it in the Section 7A playoffs?

18. Maple Grove (15-8-2). Previous: 19

The Crimson ended the regular season with games against Hill-Murray, Edina, Minnetonka and two against St. Michael-Albertville. They came out of it with three victories.

19. Centennial (16-9-0). Previous: 25

The Cougars are making a strong late-season bid to still be alive in March.

20. Mahtomedi (1A, 14-9-2). Previous: unranked

The Zephyrs took their lumps during the regular season. That should pay off in the section playoffs.

21. International Falls (1A, 22-1-2). Previous: 22.

The Broncos are the only one-loss team left in the state.

22. Chanhassen (16-7-2). Previous: 24

Good goaltending is a must for postseason success, and junior Tyler Jackson has been a wall, giving up only four goals over the Storm’s past seven games.

23. Farmington (18-6-1). Previous: 17

Another team gasping for breath, losing four in a row after a mostly excellent regular season. Will the Tigers be kitties in the postseason?

24. Waseca (1A, 19-5-2). Previous: unranked

Hockey fans need to take the opportunity to see the scoring wizardry of junior forward Griffin Storey (34 goals, 47 assists, 81 points).

25. Luverne (1A, 21-4-1). Previous: 22

The Cardinals lost to Waseca in the Big South Conference championship and dropped two of three to the Blue Jays this season.

