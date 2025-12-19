Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Undefeated seasons are rare in Minnesota boys high school basketball.

Albany went 32-0 to win the Class 2A state title last season, which was the first time a boys squad went unbeaten to win it all since 2012.

Half of the top 10 teams in the latest statewide ranking have already lost one game. There were five undefeated teams left entering Friday with Wayzata, Totino-Grace, Tartan, East Ridge and Richfield. Hopkins has arguably more talent than anyone in Minnesota but has two losses.

Suffering an early defeat doesn’t ruin your chances at winning a state championship at the end of the season. More teams are loading up their schedules with tough opponents in December to prepare themselves for the state tournament March.

The top 10 teams are the same this week, but moved around:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (7-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans have yet to play an opponent that can give them competition this season. Their average margin of victory was 30.3 points per game after Thursday’s 94-54 win against Breck. Senior Nolen Anderson had his second 30-point game this year with 31 points in Tuesday’s win vs. Chaska.