Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Wayzata, Totino-Grace and Tartan look tougher than most in boys basketball, but the number of undefeated top 10 teams has dwindled with loaded schedules.

Xavy Ivey of Wayzata gets an offensive rebound in the second half against Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 13. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Undefeated seasons are rare in Minnesota boys high school basketball.

Albany went 32-0 to win the Class 2A state title last season, which was the first time a boys squad went unbeaten to win it all since 2012.

Half of the top 10 teams in the latest statewide ranking have already lost one game. There were five undefeated teams left entering Friday with Wayzata, Totino-Grace, Tartan, East Ridge and Richfield. Hopkins has arguably more talent than anyone in Minnesota but has two losses.

Suffering an early defeat doesn’t ruin your chances at winning a state championship at the end of the season. More teams are loading up their schedules with tough opponents in December to prepare themselves for the state tournament March.

The top 10 teams are the same this week, but moved around:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (7-0) Previous rank: 1

The Trojans have yet to play an opponent that can give them competition this season. Their average margin of victory was 30.3 points per game after Thursday’s 94-54 win against Breck. Senior Nolen Anderson had his second 30-point game this year with 31 points in Tuesday’s win vs. Chaska.

2. Totino-Grace (3A, 4-0) Previous rank: 2

The No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A has arguably the toughest schedule in the state with its first seven games against teams ranked in the top 10 of the preseason coaches poll. The Eagles made it through half of those games unbeaten, including last Saturday’s win over Hopkins led by Dothan Ijadimbola’s 27 points.

3. Tartan (4-0) Previous rank: 3

It didn’t take long for the Titans to find their go-to guy with sophomore guard K.J. Wilson, who led them with 27 points in Tuesday’s 84-76 win against Hopkins, which was resumed from the suspended Dec. 6 game. North St. Paul transfer Duke King also had 25 points for Tartan against the Royals.

4. Maple Grove (3-1) Previous rank: 6

The Crimson looked unbeatable when they hit 21 three-pointers earlier this month vs. DeLaSalle, but then they got beat at home against Totino-Grace. They bounced back behind Baboucarr Ann’s 33 points in a win at Alexandria.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1) Previous rank: 5

The Raiders were humbled in a 30-point home loss against Wayzata on Dec. 13, but they were only down nine points in the second before it got ugly. JoJo Mitchell, who is averaging a team-best 21.6 points, didn’t go down without showing why he’s headed to St. Thomas with 26 points.

6. Hopkins (3-2) Previous rank: 4

Sophomore guard Tre Moore had his second 20-point performance this season with a career-high 27 points in Tuesday’s loss to Tartan. The Royals have lost two straight games, but Moore’s confidence is building to be a legitimate second scoring option in the backcourt alongside his brother Jayden.

7. East Ridge (4-0) Previous rank: 8

The Raptors are going to be hard for anyone to beat with senior guard Cedric Tomes playing like a Mr. Basketball candidate. The future Gopher is averaging 35 points, highlighted by his 43-point explosion in Wednesday’s win against Forest Lake.

8. Alexandria (3A, 2-1) Previous rank: 7

The Cardinals got 53 points combined from Mason Witt and Gavin Roderick, but that wasn’t enough to keep up with Maple Grove in Tuesday’s loss. Witt has had two 30-point games this season. They would use his cousin, Talan, who is out with an injury.

9. Richfield (3A, 5-0) Previous: 9

Good luck slowing down Dre Collins this season. The 6-4 senior has nearly doubled his scoring average from a year ago with 25 points per game. But the Spartans can spread the offense around. They had five players in double figures in Thursday’s 90-59 win vs. Fridley.

10. DeLaSalle (3-1) Previous rank: 10

The Islanders have won three straight games since their season-opening loss to Maple Grove. Junior Kamar Thomas leads them in scoring this year, and he’s coming off a 24-point game in a win against Cooper on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Ichima Idoko, the No. 1-rated sophomore in the state, has embraced a new role as the second scoring option.

11. Eagan (5-0) Previous: 11

The Wildcats were one of six teams in the Class 4A top 10 coaches poll entering the week of Dec. 15, but they still seem to be flying under the radar. Not senior Alex Schroepfer, who is averaging 24 points in his last four games, including 31 points Thursday, Dec 18 vs. Eastview.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 4-0) Previous rank: 13

The Zephyrs trailed Orono at halftime Wednesday, but they put up 18 points in the second half to win 68-58. They’ll have a real shot to compete for the Metro East title this season if they can beat Tartan on Dec. 22 at home.

13. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 3-0) Previous rank: 15

The Governors picked up their first signature win of the season Dec. 13 in a 73-67 win against Mankato East. If you want to see a walking highlight-reel this season watch Jermaine Thomas-Curtis.

14. Rochester Mayo (5-1) Previous rank: 14

The Spartans are on a five-game win streak after Logan Shimek, Isaac Peterson and Will Gyarmaty combined for 51 points in a 80-55 win against Winona on Dec. 16.

15. Apple Valley (4-2) Previous rank: 16

The Eagles have beaten four opponents by an average of nearly 17 points per game behind the high-scoring tandem of Trey Parker and Camare’ Young. They’ve only lost to Hopkins and Totino-Grace.

16. Eden Prairie (5-0) Previous rank: 19

The Eagles entered the week jumping into the coaches poll at No. 9 in Class 4A. They didn’t let that go to their heads by dispatching Waconia 76-60 on Dec. 16.

17. Goodhue (2A, 4-0) Previous rank: 17

Wildcats’ top three scorers Luke Roschen, Owen Roschen and Alex Loos combined for 65 points in a win against Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 16. Loos, a sophomore, had 30 points on Dec. 12 vs. Cannon Falls.

18. Cherry (1A, 6-0) Previous rank: 18

The Tigers are rolling through their competition without much trouble, with junior guard Isaiah Asuma making his mark as one of the state’s best scorers.

19. Pelican Rapids (1A, 4-0) Previous rank: 19

The Vikings got a combined 59 points from Miguel Torres, Ethan Isaman, Jack Welch and Grady Larson in a win vs. Wadena-Deer Creek on Dec. 16. The first big test is Saturday, Dec. 20 against Henning.

20. Mankato East (3A, 4-2) Previous rank: 12

The Cougars snapped a two-game slide with a 69-59 win against rival Mankato West on Dec. 16 behind Amari Nobles’ 22 points and eight rebounds.

21. Farmington (4-0) Previous rank: 24

The Tigers, who were down 14 points at halftime, outscored Lakeville South 46-28 in the second half to come away with a 70-66 victory on Dec. 16. Junior big man Briggs Sheridan led the way with 28 points.

22. St. Peter (6-0) Previous rank: 23

Parker Maloney, a 6-7 center and South Dakota football recruit, had 16 points in St. Peter’s win against Worthington to stay undefeated entering Friday.

23. Belle Plaine (2A, 4-0) Previous rank: Unranked

Ethan Martin averaged 37 points in his first two games this season. But Chaz Iovino’s 32 points on nine three-pointers on Dec. 16 helped the Tigers overcome a halftime deficit to defeat New Ulm.

24. Becker (3A, 4-0) Previous rank: Unranked

The Bulldogs had a convincing win against Delano 83-49 with 61 points combined from four players, including Nathan Weiss’ 23 points.

25. Montevideo (2A, 3-1) Previous rank: 22

The Thunder Hawks lost to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta by just two points last week, but they’re still a contender behind Griffin Epema and Brody Dack.

