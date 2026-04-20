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Week 5: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

St. Paul Harding and St. Paul Johnson swap No. 2 and No. 3 spots in team ranking.

Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding is the No. 2 -ranked player in the state. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Edina’s Evelyn Ge took over the top spot in badminton singles ranking, moving to No. 1 after being tanked sixth in the previous ranking.

Ge unseated Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson. Her fell to No. 3 while Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding remained in the No. 2 spot.

In the doubles rankings, Gaonou Yang and Angelina Thao of St. Paul Johnson entered the top 10 at No. 3 while Kelly Yang and Lydia Vang of St. Paul Harding reentered the poll at No. 6.

Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Mollie Anderson moved from No. 10 to No. 8 in singles rankings and Community of Peace’s Jenny Lee and Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Sophia Mitchell reentered after falling outside the top 10.

There was little movement among the teams in the top 10. The most noteworthy change was St. Paul Harding and St. Paul Johnson swapping the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Minneapolis Roosevelt moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (6-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (8-1). Previous poll: 3

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3. St. Paul Johnson (8-2). Previous poll: 2

4. Eden Prairie (7-1). Previous poll: 4

5. St. Paul Como Park (7-5). Previous poll: 6

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6. St. Paul Highland Park (5-7). Previous poll: 5

7. Minneapolis Roosevelt (10-2). Previous poll: No. 9

8. Math & Science Academy (7-3). Previous poll: 7

9. St. Paul Humboldt (5-7). Previous poll: 8

10. St. Paul Central (4-6). Previous poll: 10

Singles

1. Evelyn Ge, Edina. Previous poll: 6

2. Gaozhia Vue, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 2

3. Amanda Her, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 1

4. Niko Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 3

5. Tsuki Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 4

6. Nica Johnson, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 5

7. Vivian Nguyen, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 8

8. Mollie Anderson, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 10

9. Jenny Lee, Minnetonka. Previous poll: unranked

10. Sophia Mitchell, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: unranked

Doubles

1. Daisy Hennington-Hoff / Ella Burke, Edina. Previous poll: 1

2. Alice Verbrugge / Violet Solem Valentine, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 2

3. Gaonou Yang / Angelina Thao, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: unranked

4. Cammie Yang / Aliya Vang, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

5. Gray Mo / Cindy Yang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 4

6. Kelly Yang / Lydia Vang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: unranked

7. Asta Ket / Lana Yang, St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: 8

8. Lwe Paw / Way Ber Paw, St. Paul Humboldt. Previous poll: 5

9. Abigeya Akalewold / Ella Fremstad, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 6

10. Sanjana Tatikonda / Sathvika Tatikonda, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: 7

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