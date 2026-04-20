Week 5: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

Edina’s Evelyn Ge took over the top spot in badminton singles ranking, moving to No. 1 after being tanked sixth in the previous ranking.

Ge unseated Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson. Her fell to No. 3 while Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding remained in the No. 2 spot.

In the doubles rankings, Gaonou Yang and Angelina Thao of St. Paul Johnson entered the top 10 at No. 3 while Kelly Yang and Lydia Vang of St. Paul Harding reentered the poll at No. 6.

Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Mollie Anderson moved from No. 10 to No. 8 in singles rankings and Community of Peace’s Jenny Lee and Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Sophia Mitchell reentered after falling outside the top 10.

There was little movement among the teams in the top 10. The most noteworthy change was St. Paul Harding and St. Paul Johnson swapping the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Minneapolis Roosevelt moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (6-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (8-1). Previous poll: 3