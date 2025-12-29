10 hype songs to create the best pre-gameday vibes

Whether you’re an athlete or an enthusiastic sports fan, sometimes it takes just the right song to get in a certain headspace. Here are 10 songs to get ready for game day.

Be sure to check for the clean or instrumental versions before adding them to your playlist.

‘Squabble Up’ by Kendrick Lamar

Lamar, who performed the halftime show at the Super Bowl in February, has a number of songs that would be perfect additions to a playlist, but this one’s repetition makes it a song that can raise anyone’s energy.

‘Start a Riot’ by Duckwrth, featuring Shaboozey

Before “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, Shaboozey worked with Duckwrth to create this headbanging-worthy song for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’ by Fall Out Boy

For those whose music taste leans more pop-punk, Fall Out Boy has a few songs to get hyped to, but this one seems to be most effective.

‘Sunrise’ by Childish Gambino

One of many hype songs on Gambino’s first album, “Camp,” the hype from this song comes more from the delivery of lyrics than the music paired with it.

‘Sticky’ by Tyler the Creator, featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne

Even without the lyrics, the horns on the song create a beat worthy of anyone’s pre-game ritual.

‘Eye of The Tiger’ by Survivor

Forty-three years ago, this song opened “Rocky III.” Today, this classic song reminds athletes to persevere throughout.