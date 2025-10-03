With students back in school, high school sports are in full swing. And we have some movie recommendations to carry you through the seasons from football to hockey to some nontraditional sports (keep reading). Many sports movies are set in college or at the pro level — we skipped those.

In no particular order, this list offers some options across genres.

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Not including a hockey movie on the list would be unforgiveable. Filmed mostly in St. Paul, this third movie in the Mighty Ducks trilogy, “D3” follows the Ducks as they face not only high school but the changes that come with playing for a fancy prep school and a new coach.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

In true high school movie fashion, most of the teenage characters are played by adults. Beyond that, the football film is a classic sports movie showing that sports are about more than winning and losing, but growth and relationships.

The Blind Side (2009)

Starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, the movie tells the journey of former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher coming out of homelessness to the NFL with the help and support from the Tuohy family. While in recent years the depiction of Oher and the Tuohys has been called into question, the movie is inspirational if approached knowing it is dramatized.

The Karate Kid (1984)

The original “Karate Kid” teaches the importance of balance and discipline by following Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he is mentored in karate by repairman Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). While not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of high school sports, the movie continues to be a classic with lessons that can be applied to all kinds of sports.

Rez Ball (2024)

The most recently released movie on this list, “Rez Ball” follows high school basketball team members as they try to get to their state championship after losing their star player. Rooted in Native American heritage, co-writers Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo (“Reservation Dogs”) drew upon their own personal experiences to show what may be an overlooked community in American sports.

Stick It (2006)

Rebellious 17-year-old Haley Graham (Missy Peregrym) confronts her past and the expectation of women’s appearances when she is forced to attend an elite gymnastics academy after causing property damage.