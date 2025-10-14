Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven high achievers from seven days

Kamille Andresen

Mankato East • girls swimming

In her first year at the varsity level last season, Andresen broke the Mankato East school record in the 200 individual medley as a seventh-grader. That was just the beginning of making her mark.

Andresen followed that up with school records in 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly at the Class 1A True Team section meet this year, including her first section title, in the 100 fly.

As a member of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays, she also helped Mankato East win the section meet Saturday.

Although still in middle school, Andresen races “with the intensity of an upperclassman” while also taking pride in team goals, Mankato East coach Greg Summers said.

“She brings the attitude and focus that is a coach’s dream,” Summers said. “As a young swimmer, she understands there are parts of her racing that can improve and seeks out the little things to help improve with big impact, like starts, turns and relay exchanges. What’s also impressive about Kamille is the fact that she wants to see the relays be successful — something that I see as the sign of leadership.”

Chase Bjorgaard

Edina • football

One of the biggest upsets of the football season came Friday with Edina’s 27-20 win against Minnetonka, then No. 2 in Class 6A.