Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven high achievers from seven days

Kamille Andresen, Chase Bjorgaard, Maddyn Greenway, Madi Kraft, Preston Nelson, Lucy Saari and Kacie Schulte were honored for their week’s work.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week are, clockwise from top left, Chase Bjorgaard of Edina, Kamille Andresen of Mankato East, Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy, Madi Kraft of Eagan, Preston Nelson of Champlin Park, Lucy Saari of Forest Lake and Kacie Schulte of Maple Grove. (Provided)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Kamille Andresen

Mankato East • girls swimming

In her first year at the varsity level last season, Andresen broke the Mankato East school record in the 200 individual medley as a seventh-grader. That was just the beginning of making her mark.

Andresen followed that up with school records in 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly at the Class 1A True Team section meet this year, including her first section title, in the 100 fly.

As a member of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays, she also helped Mankato East win the section meet Saturday.

Although still in middle school, Andresen races “with the intensity of an upperclassman” while also taking pride in team goals, Mankato East coach Greg Summers said.

“She brings the attitude and focus that is a coach’s dream,” Summers said. “As a young swimmer, she understands there are parts of her racing that can improve and seeks out the little things to help improve with big impact, like starts, turns and relay exchanges. What’s also impressive about Kamille is the fact that she wants to see the relays be successful — something that I see as the sign of leadership.”

Chase Bjorgaard

Edina • football

One of the biggest upsets of the football season came Friday with Edina’s 27-20 win against Minnetonka, then No. 2 in Class 6A.

Bjorgaard was a workhorse that night with 42 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-deciding touchdown with six minutes left.

The 5-11, 215-pound senior is a three-sport athlete with section titles in football, hockey and baseball during his career.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach Chase over the past three years,” Edina coach Jason Potts said. “Since joining the varsity team as a sophomore, he’s been the model of consistency, effort and attitude. Chase embodies toughness, both mentally and physically, and never shies away from a heavy workload.”

Maddyn Greenway

Providence Academy • girls soccer

Athletes able to dominate in more than one sport are rare. How about one capable of state records in two sports?

That puts Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway in a category by herself.

Greenway, committed to Kentucky for college basketball, broke Minnesota’s record for career goals in girls soccer with her 204th last week for the defending Class 1A state champion Lions in a section tournament victory over Breck. She leads the state with 49 goals this year.

Greenway, a 5-8 guard in basketball, will attempt to set the state’s all-time scoring record for girls basketball in the winter. She has 4,454 career points; the state record is 5,060, set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

“Maddyn is an exceptional athlete, a true competitor who wants to win everything from soccer at practice to the state championship,” Providence Academy girls soccer coach Ellen Moran said. “What makes her so dangerous is she can score in a variety of ways, and if you shut down one way she will always find another way to score.”

Madi Kraft

Eagan • volleyball

Eagan volleyball coach McKenna Melville knows elite defense when she sees it.

The former college All-American and Minnesota high school player of the year recognized some of herself in Kraft, Eagan’s senior captain and a future Gopher.

Kraft helped the Wildcats take the No. 2 ranking in Class 4A this week after winning the loaded Lakeville North tournament. They defeated Marshall, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, in the championship match.

A member of the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota team last year, Kraft is averaging 10 digs a match this season.

“Madi is the best libero in the state,” Melville said. “She has a calm presence about her that helps her team continue to be successful. Madi is going to be successful at the next level because of the hard work she continues to put in each day. She leads our team on and off the court. I’m very fortunate to have a player and person like Madi on our court and our team.”

Preston Nelson

Champlin Park • football

Anoka would have a win this season if not for Nelson’s ability when the game is on the line.

A 6-foot, 195-pound junior, Nelson scored four touchdowns in a 42-41 win vs. Anoka on Oct. 3, including two fourth-quarter scores that sealed it.

The follow-up was even better. Nelson rushed for 224 yards and scored three TDs, two in the fourth quarter, in last week’s 27-14 win vs. Lakeville North.

“Preston is a great overall kid, not just a good football player,” Champlin Park coach Nick Keenan said. “He’s one of our captains, he has great character, he excels in the classroom, he’s coachable, he’s humble and is a fierce competitor.”

Lucy Saari

Forest Lake • tennis

The state’s top five players in Class 3A were unchanged in last week’s rankings. A junior, Saari is getting close to forcing a change.

She moved up two spots to No. 6, and that was before she won the Class 3A Section 7A singles championship last week.

Saari, who will make her third consecutive trip to the state tournament, won the Class 2A consolation bracket last season. A third class was added to girls tennis this season, and Forest Lake moved up to Class 3A.

Not only is Saari a tennis standout, but she’s ranked among the state’s top cross-country runners. A 4.0 student, she joined theater this year and will be part of Forest Lake’s fall play as well.

“Lucy has been laser-focused on her drive to make it to state,” Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly said. “Lucy does her homework with regards to her opponents. She is truly a student of the game. Her dad Nick is the brains behind the talent. He has worked endlessly to have her succeed. I feel blessed to be a part of her journey. She is the captain of our team and takes this role seriously; her fellow teammates respect her immensely.”

Kacie Schulte

Maple Grove • volleyball

Maple Grove wouldn’t be one of the hottest volleyball teams in the state without Schulte taking her game to a higher level this season.

The 5-11 junior outside hitter and Arizona State commit leads the team with 393 kills and improved defensively to a record 204 digs entering the final week of the regular season.

The Crimson extended their win streak to 21 matches by beating Delano on Saturday to win the Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville.

“Kacie has a tremendous impact on our team, both on the court and in the huddle,” Maple Grove coach DC Brown said. “She sees and understands the game at a level well beyond her years, and she consistently shares that insight with her teammates —elevating the play of the entire group. Kacie carries a significant amount of pressure and draws a great deal of attention from opponents, which often creates opportunities and small windows for her teammates."

