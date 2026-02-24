Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven high achievers

Maya Kilian

New Prague • basketball

The 6-1 junior guard’s versatility has been on display this season.

“Maya is a Swiss Army knife for this team,” Trojans assistant coach Jeremy Biermaier said. “She plays and defends every position from point guard to center. Her presence on the defensive end has grown in leaps and bounds over her four years of varsity basketball. It isn’t a surprise considering Maya is the first in, last out of the gym each day.”

Kilian, who has committed to play for North Dakota State, has reached two milestones this season – surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this season and grabbing her 1,000th career rebound in the Trojans’ victory over Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Feb. 20.

Through games of Feb. 21, Kilian, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, is third in the state with 89 blocks and is fifth in the state in rebounding (14.6 per game). Kilian averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.

Nathan Carr

Wayzata • swimming

The senior won two individual titles and swam a leg on two winning relays to pace the Trojans to the Class 2A, Section 5 title on Saturday, Feb. 21. Carr was part of the Trojans’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. He won the 100 butterfly (48.93 seconds) and 100 backstroke (49.93) events. Carr was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

Lauren Hansen

Monticello • gymnastics