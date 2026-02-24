Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven high achievers

Maya Kilian, Nathan Carr, Lauren Hansen, Peyton Hoffman, Jo Jo Mitchell, Bryce Paumen, Pierce Rohman were honored for their performances this week.

Top row, left to right: Maya Kilian, New Prague girls basketball; Bryce Paumen, Becker boys basketball; Peyton Hoffman, Climax/Fisher girls basketball; Nathan Carr, Wayzata boys swimming. Bottom row, left to right: Lauren Hansen, Monticello girls gymnastics; JoJo Mitchell, Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball; Pierce Rohman, Fairmont/Martin County West wrestling. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Maya Kilian

New Prague • basketball

The 6-1 junior guard’s versatility has been on display this season.

“Maya is a Swiss Army knife for this team,” Trojans assistant coach Jeremy Biermaier said. “She plays and defends every position from point guard to center. Her presence on the defensive end has grown in leaps and bounds over her four years of varsity basketball. It isn’t a surprise considering Maya is the first in, last out of the gym each day.”

Kilian, who has committed to play for North Dakota State, has reached two milestones this season – surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this season and grabbing her 1,000th career rebound in the Trojans’ victory over Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Feb. 20.

Through games of Feb. 21, Kilian, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, is third in the state with 89 blocks and is fifth in the state in rebounding (14.6 per game). Kilian averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.

Nathan Carr

Wayzata • swimming

The senior won two individual titles and swam a leg on two winning relays to pace the Trojans to the Class 2A, Section 5 title on Saturday, Feb. 21. Carr was part of the Trojans’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. He won the 100 butterfly (48.93 seconds) and 100 backstroke (49.93) events. Carr was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

Lauren Hansen

Monticello • gymnastics

The senior capped her high school gymnastics career in style, helping Monticello win the Class 2A state title and earning her second individual all-around state title. Hansen won the 2A all-around title with a score of 38.6. Last year, she won the Class 1A all-around title with score of 37.475.

Peyton Hoffman

Climax/Fisher • basketball

After missing last season while recovering from knee surgery, the 6-1 Hoffman has rebounded with a solid sophomore season. She surpassed 2,000 points for her career last week to tie Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway as the second-fastest girls player (80 games) in state history to reach the mark. On the season, Hoffman is averaging 26.8 points per game (11th best in the state) and is fourth in state in rebounding (15.2 per game). Earlier this month, she went over 1,000 rebounds for her career.

Jo Jo Mitchell

Cretin-Derham Hall • basketball

The 6-3 senior guard surpassed 2,000 points for his career when he scored 25 points in the Raiders’ 90-38 victory over Irondale on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Mitchell is averaging a team-high 21.4 points per game for the Raiders, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.

Bryce Paumen

Becker • basketball

The 6-3 senior forward leads the Bulldogs in rebounding (9.8 per game) and is second in scoring (18.7 points per game). Paumen, who is shooting 60.3 percent from the field, totaled 54 points in three victories last week that gave the Bulldogs (20-4) a six-game winning streak.

Pierce Rohman

Fairmont/Martin County West • wrestling

The junior won the 133-pound title at the Class 2A, Section 3 meet on Saturday, Feb. 21. Rohman won his first section match by pin and followed with three victories by technical fall as he improved to 45-1 on the season. Rohman was third at 133 pounds at last year’s state meet.

Nominate an athlete: Nominate a student-athlete for consideration by emailing us at varsity@startribune.com

Comments