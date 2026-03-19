Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

All-Minnesota 2026 Boys Wrestler of the Year: Titan Friederichs

Watertown-Mayer senior Titan Friederichs finished his high school career with four individual state championships and 194 straight victories.

Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Wrestler of the Year Titan Friederichs photographed in Watertown on March 16. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The career achievements of Watertown-Mayer wrestler Titan Friederichs puts him in elite company.

Four state championships. Two-hundred and thirty-four career victories, including a state-record 194 in a row. He’s gone four years without a loss, a time frame in which he was taken down just once. His career pins exceed 100.

And that’s just as a high school wrestler.

It’s that sort of dominance that make Friederichs the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Wrestler of the Year.

The accolades have stacked up for Friederichs this season. He was also recently named Mr. Minnesota Wrestler by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.

You can’t mention Titan Friederichs without also talking about his twin-brother Joel. Often settled in a weight below him — Joel has won back-to-back Class 2A state titles at 121 pounds — Titan capped his high school mat exploits with consecutive championships at 127 pounds.

Titan credits Joel for more than simply his career success.

“It would be a whole different life if I didn’t have him,” Titan said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things I’ve done without him. We don’t just love wrestling. We live for wrestling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers’ passion for wrestling comes from their father T.J., who is an assistant wrestling coach at Watertown-Mayer.

“We got it from him,” Titan said. “My dad is always watching wrestling.”

A recent spring break trip to Florida included the prerequisite golf outings — both Friederichs brothers are avid and passionate golfers and play on the Watertown-Mayer golf team — but it included seven wrestling workouts in seven days.

Related Coverage

“You have to keep working out,” Titan said. “Right after the state tournament, we were back on Monday, working out. You can’t spend so much time working to get to a state tournament and not keep working out.”

Titan and Joel are now preparing for college careers. Both are headed to the University of Minnesota.

They will be roommates at the U with two other wrestlers. They’ll get the chance to wrestle daily in the Gophers’ wrestling room.

“My favorite wrestling room of all time is the one we have at Watertown, but I love the one at Minnesota,” Titan said. “I love the natural light we get in there and to see all of those great names on the wall.”

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Wrestling

Wrestling: 52 state champions crowned, but two undefeated Class 3A wrestlers fall in finals

Wrestling

Comments