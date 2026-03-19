All-Minnesota 2026 Boys Wrestler of the Year: Titan Friederichs

The career achievements of Watertown-Mayer wrestler Titan Friederichs puts him in elite company.

Four state championships. Two-hundred and thirty-four career victories, including a state-record 194 in a row. He’s gone four years without a loss, a time frame in which he was taken down just once. His career pins exceed 100.

And that’s just as a high school wrestler.

It’s that sort of dominance that make Friederichs the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Wrestler of the Year.

The accolades have stacked up for Friederichs this season. He was also recently named Mr. Minnesota Wrestler by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.

You can’t mention Titan Friederichs without also talking about his twin-brother Joel. Often settled in a weight below him — Joel has won back-to-back Class 2A state titles at 121 pounds — Titan capped his high school mat exploits with consecutive championships at 127 pounds.

Titan credits Joel for more than simply his career success.

“It would be a whole different life if I didn’t have him,” Titan said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things I’ve done without him. We don’t just love wrestling. We live for wrestling.”