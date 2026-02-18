Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 14

The girls basketball regular season is nearing the end, and the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll released Sunday, Feb. 15, shows little change from the previous week.

The Class 4A top 10 shifted in the No. 4-7 spots. Last week, Rosemount, Rochester Mayo, Minnetonka and East Ridge appeared in that order. This week, East Ridge dropped to No. 10 and Rosemount fell to No. 6. Rochester Mayo and Minnetonka each moved up one spot. Previously unranked Chanhassen rounds out the top seven spots.

In Class 2A, New London-Spicer moved up from No. 6 to No. 4. Fairmont also moved up two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7, while undefeated Menahga entered the rankings for the first time this season at No. 9.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (21-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (21-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (19-5). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Rochester Mayo (23-1). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Minnetonka (19-5). Previous rank: No. 6