Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 14

In Class 4A, East Ridge dropped to No. 10 and Rosemount fell to No. 6.

Maple Grove senior Sophia Anderson releases a shot during the Crimson's win over Lakeville South at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The girls basketball regular season is nearing the end, and the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll released Sunday, Feb. 15, shows little change from the previous week.

The Class 4A top 10 shifted in the No. 4-7 spots. Last week, Rosemount, Rochester Mayo, Minnetonka and East Ridge appeared in that order. This week, East Ridge dropped to No. 10 and Rosemount fell to No. 6. Rochester Mayo and Minnetonka each moved up one spot. Previously unranked Chanhassen rounds out the top seven spots.

In Class 2A, New London-Spicer moved up from No. 6 to No. 4. Fairmont also moved up two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7, while undefeated Menahga entered the rankings for the first time this season at No. 9.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (21-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (21-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (19-5). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Rochester Mayo (23-1). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Minnetonka (19-5). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Rosemount (21-3). Previous rank: No. 4

7. Chanhassen (17-6). Previous rank: Unranked

8. Eastview (17-7). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Monticello (21-3). Previous rank: No. 9

10. East Ridge (19-5). Previous rank: No. 7

Class 3A

1. Orono (20-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Stewartville (23-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (18-6). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Marshall (20-4). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hill-Murray (20-3). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-8). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Delano (18-6). Previous rank: No. 7

8. Byron (18-6). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Northfield (20-5). Previous rank: No. 10

10. DeLaSalle (16-7). Previous rank: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (20-4). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (19-5). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Red Wing (22-4). Previous rank: No. 4

4. New London-Spicer (25-1). Previous rank: No. 6

5. Duluth Marshall (17-7). Previous rank: No. 3

6. Rochester Lourdes (20-6). Previous rank: No. 5

7. Fairmont (24-1). Previous rank: No. 9

8. Perham (20-3). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Menahga (23-0). Previous rank: Unranked

10. Foley (20-4). Previous rank: No. 7

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (22-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Kelliher-Northome (23-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (24-2). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (23-1). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hillcrest Lutheran (22-2). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Central Minnesota Christian (21-2). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Mayer Lutheran (19-5). Previous rank: No. 7

8. BOLD (20-5). Previous rank: No. T8

9. East Grand Forks (15-8). Previous rank: No. T8

10. Braham (18-6). Previous rank: No. T10

