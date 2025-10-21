Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Britta Koski

Esko • girls soccer

A senior midfielder, Koski has been an integral part of Esko, earning its fourth consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Last week, Koski’s goal on a penalty kick late in the first half was the only score in Esko’s 1-0 victory over Proctor in the Class 1A, Section 7 championship game.

“Britta provides possession and distribution within our midfield, creating transition and attacking opportunities,” Esko coach Sharon Lahti said. “Brit has been able to find the back of the net during close games, scoring on a drive or a free kick. As a captain of our team, she leads by example both on and off the field. She is willing to take on any role, responsibility or position needed to help her team win.”

Koski is Esko’s second-leading scorer this season, with eight goals and seven assists.

Esko (13-2-1), which has outscored opponents 62-6 this season, finished third in the Class 1A state tournament last season.

Ela Cantellano

Harding/Como Park • girls tennis

A junior, Cantellano won the Class 3A, Section 4 singles championship last week and became the first player in program history to qualify for the state tournament.