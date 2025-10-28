Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven from the fall championship season

Henry Eichten, Chloe Alley, Gabe Hallen, Maeve Jeffries, Jayda Kolstoe, Evie Malec and Annika Midness drew attention with their achievements.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week (clockwise from top left): Chloe Alley of Minnehaha Academy, Henry Eichten of Minneapolis Washburn, Gabe Hallen of Orono, Maeve Jeffries of Minneapolis Roosevelt, Jayda Kolstoe of Minnewaska, Evie Malec of Minnetonka and Annika Midness of Minneapolis Southwest. (Provided)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Henry Eichten

Minneapolis Washburn • football

The senior running back, the Millers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, is a big reason why the Millers are playing for a section title for the first time since 2011.

Last week, Eichten rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the Millers’ 55-20 victory over Bloomington Kennedy in the Class 5A, Section 5 quarterfinals. Four days later, he rushed for 158 yards and two TDs in the Millers’ 27-18 semifinal victory over Bloomington Jefferson.

“Henry has had a strong year this season,” Millers coach Ryan Galindo said. “He has been a vital part to the success of our season. He has been a huge part of our offense, defense and special teams. Henry’s work ethic and practice habits have been key to his success on the field.”

Eichten has rushed for 1,270 yards this season — averaging 8.8 yards per carry — and scored 17 TDs.

Chloe Alley

Minnehaha Academy • girls tennis

For the second consecutive year, Alley was nearly flawless at the girls tennis state tournament.

A junior, Alley swept four matches in straight sets — losing only seven games — to win her second Class 1A singles state title. In 2024, she had four straight-set victories while losing nine games.

The state title was the third for Alley, who teamed with Greta Johnson to win Class 1A doubles in 2022.

Gabe Hallen

Orono • boys cross-country

The senior claimed the individual title at the Class 2A, Section 6 meet as the Spartans won the team title. Hallen ran the 5K course Thursday at Gale Woods Farm in 15 minutes, 59.9 seconds. Last year, Hallen finished 13th at the Class 2A state meet with a time of 16:06.8. He was 15th at the state meet as a sophomore and 55th as a freshman in 2022.

Maeve Jeffries

Minneapolis Roosevelt • volleyball

The junior setter went over 1,000 career set assists earlier this month and was a leader for the Teddies, who had their best season since 2022. The Teddies’ season ended with a loss to top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 3A, Section 3 semifinals Saturday.

Jayda Kolstoe

Minnewaska Area • football

A senior, Kolstoe was one of the top placekickers in the state this season.

“Jayda was 35 of 39 on extra points, and the four missed were on bad snaps,” Lakers coach Jared Lyle said. “She also had kickoff duties for us and did a great job, and we were able to recover three onsides attempts on the year. She is a fantastic kicker, but also was on the O and D line as well. She is an incredible leader and we will miss her on the team next year.”

In two Class 3A, Section 8 playoff games last week, Kolstoe made all 10 PAT attempts — including seven in the Lakers’ 49-6 victory over Park Rapids on Oct. 21. It was the second time in a week she had matched the school single-game record of seven PATs. On Oct. 15, she made seven in a 61-0 victory over Royalton.

Kolstoe, a member of the Lakers’ girls basketball team that finished fourth at the Class 2A state tournament last season, was the runner-up in the shot put at the Class 1A state meet last spring after winning in 2024.

Evie Malec

Minnetonka • girls cross-country

The junior won Class 3A, Section 2 meet Oct. 21 at Gale Woods Farm. Malec finished the 5k course in 18:40.8.

“Evie is a talented athlete,” Skippers coach Rebecca Wesley said. “She came into this cross-country season feeling strong and motivated. She always puts in her best efforts at practice and is approachable to other members of the team. We’re proud of her being the Section 2AAA champion and are looking forward to her competing at state.”

Malec finished ninth at the Class 3A state meet last year.

Annika Midness

Minneapolis Southwest • girls cross-country

A senior, Midness won medalist honors in leading the Lakers, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, to the Class 2A, Section 6 title at Gale Woods Farm on Thursday. Midness, ranked No. 5 among Class 2A individuals, ran the 5K course in 18:41.5. Last season, Midness finished fourth at the Class 3A, Section 6 meet and 12th at the Class 3A state meet.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

