Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven from the fall championship season

Henry Eichten

Minneapolis Washburn • football

The senior running back, the Millers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, is a big reason why the Millers are playing for a section title for the first time since 2011.

Last week, Eichten rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the Millers’ 55-20 victory over Bloomington Kennedy in the Class 5A, Section 5 quarterfinals. Four days later, he rushed for 158 yards and two TDs in the Millers’ 27-18 semifinal victory over Bloomington Jefferson.

“Henry has had a strong year this season,” Millers coach Ryan Galindo said. “He has been a vital part to the success of our season. He has been a huge part of our offense, defense and special teams. Henry’s work ethic and practice habits have been key to his success on the field.”

Eichten has rushed for 1,270 yards this season — averaging 8.8 yards per carry — and scored 17 TDs.

Chloe Alley

Minnehaha Academy • girls tennis

For the second consecutive year, Alley was nearly flawless at the girls tennis state tournament.

A junior, Alley swept four matches in straight sets — losing only seven games — to win her second Class 1A singles state title. In 2024, she had four straight-set victories while losing nine games.