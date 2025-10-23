Buffalo, Stewartville boys soccer teams roll undefeated into state semifinals

Buffalo forward Cade Nissen said Rochester John Marshall goalkeeper David Carter wasn’t just the best keeper he’d seen this season.

He was the best keeper he’d tried to score on, ever.

But with a dozen minutes left in the No. 2-seeded Bison’s Class 3A state quarterfinal against the Rockets on Wednesday, Nissen curled in a back-post shot from the edge of the 18-yard box, finally breaking through the stalwart back line for a one-goal lead that became a 1-0 victory at Spring Lake Park High School.

“Every time I score, I celebrate way too hard,” said Nissen, who immediately ran to the sideline to celebrate.

“Perfect, incredible shot,” senior defender Brandon Rodenwald said. “To beat that goalie, 6-foot-6 … man.”

BHM…



Buffalo Bison 1

Rochester JM 0



Bison advance to the state semifinals next Tuesday at the US Bank stadium!! pic.twitter.com/0a18lCH9E7 — Buffalo Bison (@BHSBison) October 23, 2025

Nissen’s 10th goal of the year extended Buffalo’s undefeated season (16-0-4) and booked the program’s first semifinal ticket. The Bison are back at state for the first time since 2004.

“None of them were alive, and I was in, like, second grade,” Buffalo head coach Jordan Danielson said.

“We go into Culver’s after a game, and there’s just a random 80-year-old that just knows what we’re doing,” Nissen said. “It just feels great that people I’ve never even seen in my life understand what we’re accomplishing. It just really helps us get to the next level.”