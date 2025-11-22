Skip to main content
Chanhassen’s Owen Linder, Kade Bush and Nathan Ramler lead second Prep Bowl run in three years

Three seniors who made Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota team propelled the Storm, Class 5A champions in 2023, to Saturday’s title game vs. Spring Lake Park.

Chanhassen is led by three standout players in offensive lineman Owen Linder, left, quarterback Nathan Ramler, center, and tight end Kade Bush. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Chanhassen football coach Cullen Nelson could see the future of his program was bright when he watched his ninth-grade team, led by Kade Bush, Owen Linder and Nathan Ramler, dominate a few years ago.

Linder, now committed to Iowa, and Bush, committed to West Virginia, became major contributors the following year, when the Storm won their first state title in 2023. Ramler was a talented backup quarterback waiting in the wings.

“We knew going into their sophomore year, we were going to give those guys every chance to be with the varsity,” Nelson said. “Physically they were ready, as well as their athletic ability and mentality.”

Linder, Bush and Ramler, a starter the past two years, formed a Chanhassen trio that helped the program to a third straight state tournament this season and to the program’s second Prep Bowl. Chanhassen will play Spring Lake Park on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Class 5A championship.

“It’s been very special,” Bush said. “We all had really good chemistry. From youth, we were saying that we can’t wait until our senior year. It was going to be so fun and we would be so good. We set the standard for ourselves.”

All three of the Storm’s senior standouts were on Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota team. Defending 6A champion Maple Grove is the only other team with three players picked among the top 25 in the state.

Linder, the No. 2 offensive lineman recruit in the state and highest-ranked prospect for Chanhassen, was recently named one of the 10 finalists for Minnesota Mr. Football.

“You want all the accolades for those guys,” Nelson said. “But what’s great about this crew is they don’t care. They’re not worried about stats or anything like that. They just enjoy putting on the gold football helmet and playing for each other and with each other. Very cool and rewarding thing to be a part of.”

Linder, who started all of his 38 games on the Chanhassen varsity, said the highs and lows formed an “awesome” experience, including a semifinal loss vs. Elk River last year.

“We’ve been through a lot as a group together,” Linder said. “One thing we tell ourselves is you’re only as good as your next play or next game.”

Bush will never forget one game at U.S. Bank Stadium in particular. He’ll always cherish celebrating with his older brother, Daxton, after winning a Prep Bowl thriller vs. St. Thomas Academy two years ago. Kade caught the game-winning touchdown on fourth down in overtime.

“We had a really cool moment after the game,” Bush said. “That’s all due to the culture that Coach Nelson has set here. … I’ve never been part of any sports team where the guys who aren’t playing as much are just as invested as the guys who are starting. It doesn’t matter how much you play or what your role is on the team, everyone does their role extremely well.”

A versatile 6-5, 220-pound athlete, Bush saw his role expand beyond just pass-catching tight end. Five of his eight receiving touchdowns came in the past six games, but he’s also been used more in the backfield recently, highlighted by the 42-yard go-ahead touchdown run in last week’s 22-19 semifinal win against Elk River.

That surely excited West Virginia fans even more about Bush, who switched his college commitment after Arkansas fired coach Sam Pittman earlier this season.

Unlike his high-profile senior teammates Bush and Linder, Ramler hasn’t attracted Division I or II offers. But his clutch play this season is opening more doors.

“I’ve been just trying to do a good job of focusing on the season, but I’m also in contact with a bunch of coaches,” Ramler said.

Ramler, 6-5 with a strong arm, made a case he’s the state’s top passer by throwing his first 23 TD passes this season before he threw his first interception. He’s up to 28 touchdowns, 12 of them to go-to senior receiver James Kopfmann, who will run track at St. Thomas.

The Storm take an eight-game winning streak into the Prep Bowl. They last lost Sept. 19, 28-13 against St. Thomas Academy.

“It’s been cool that we’ve been now part of the three teams that have gone to state in a row,” Ramler said.

But having one more game together means the most.

“The best part is playing another week with these boys,” Linder said. “There are a lot of kids here who will end up playing college football. And there are a lot of kids who won’t. The way I’ve been playing the last couple weeks is to do it for those guys who will never play on the football field again. That’s what brings us so tight. It’s like a brotherhood.”

