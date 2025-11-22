Chanhassen football coach Cullen Nelson could see the future of his program was bright when he watched his ninth-grade team, led by Kade Bush, Owen Linder and Nathan Ramler, dominate a few years ago.

Linder, now committed to Iowa, and Bush, committed to West Virginia, became major contributors the following year, when the Storm won their first state title in 2023. Ramler was a talented backup quarterback waiting in the wings.

“We knew going into their sophomore year, we were going to give those guys every chance to be with the varsity,” Nelson said. “Physically they were ready, as well as their athletic ability and mentality.”

Linder, Bush and Ramler, a starter the past two years, formed a Chanhassen trio that helped the program to a third straight state tournament this season and to the program’s second Prep Bowl. Chanhassen will play Spring Lake Park on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Class 5A championship.

“It’s been very special,” Bush said. “We all had really good chemistry. From youth, we were saying that we can’t wait until our senior year. It was going to be so fun and we would be so good. We set the standard for ourselves.”

All three of the Storm’s senior standouts were on Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota team. Defending 6A champion Maple Grove is the only other team with three players picked among the top 25 in the state.

Linder, the No. 2 offensive lineman recruit in the state and highest-ranked prospect for Chanhassen, was recently named one of the 10 finalists for Minnesota Mr. Football.

“You want all the accolades for those guys,” Nelson said. “But what’s great about this crew is they don’t care. They’re not worried about stats or anything like that. They just enjoy putting on the gold football helmet and playing for each other and with each other. Very cool and rewarding thing to be a part of.”