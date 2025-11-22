Orono’s football season started anew on a rainy October morning, running sprints on the turf at 6 a.m.

Coming off a loss to Delano, the Spartans’ third defeat in the first seven weeks of the season, head coach Joe McPherson told his crew, “We have one season left, and that’s playoffs.”

“It was actually a fun practice,” McPherson said. “Most high school kids will show up, MEA break, 6 a.m., and complain about it. … This is a special group. They showed up, they reset.”

On Friday, they won a state championship, defeating Kasson-Mantorville 21-14 in the Class 4A Prep Bowl.

That loss to Delano didn’t hurt so much after all.

“I kind of think it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to us,” Orono senior defensive end Simon Vinton said.

The Prep Bowl title is the program’s first after Orono (10-3) made the trip to the state tournament for the fourth time in five seasons, coming in unranked in the class polls before the tournament and knocking off undefeated Marshall in the semifinals.

Similar to Orono’s season, Kasson-Mantorville’s Class 4A Prep Bowl started anew at halftime, when the KoMets trailed 21-0.