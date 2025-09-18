Elk River (3-0) at Alexandria (2-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: In last year’s Class 5A Prep Bowl, Elk River and Alexandria were tied at halftime, but the Cardinals went scoreless in the second half and lost 33-24. The Elks, who ran for nearly 400 yards in the championship game, average 480 yards rushing and have scored 20 touchdowns on the ground in three games this season. Alexandria nearly upset Chanhassen in a 24-22 opening loss, but the Cardinals don’t seem explosive enough with their passing offense to match Elk River. The pick: Elk River 31, Alexandria 24

Jim says: Elk River proved the importance of a strong rushing game in that Class 5A championship game, moving the ball at will on the ground and suffocating Alexandria’s high-powered air attack. Senior Talan Witt has stepped in to replace graduated Chase Thompson at QB, and the Cardinals’ offense has barely missed a beat. Interesting that both Witt and Thompson are college recruits as basketball players; Thompson is at Clemson, Witt is committed to Southwest Minnesota State. Elk River, on the road against an opponent with a grudge, has its hands full, but I think the Elks find a way. The pick: Elk River 48, Alexandria 42

Maple Grove (3-0) at Edina (2-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Maple Grove vs. Edina could easily be a preview of what’s to come in the Class 6A playoffs this season. The Hornets won a postseason matchup in the 2023 second round, but the Crimson are a much different team now. They’re defending champions and formidable on the ground again. Senior James Engle Jr. is averaging 166 yards through three games. Engle vs. Edina’s Chase Bjorgaard (122 yards rushing per game) is the game’s most important matchup. The faceoff of top QBs Mason West from Edina and Kaden Harney from Maple Grove is intriguing as well. The pick: Maple Grove 28, Edina 24

Jim says: Things went south on Edina in the second half against Eden Prairie last week. The Hornets were unable to generate much of anything on the ground and and were outmuscled on the lines, getting outscored 19-0 after halftime. Maybe a little home cooking will matter, but beating Maple Grove is a tall order. The defending Class 6A champion Crimson have won 16 straight games — they’ve never lost under second-year head coach Adam Spurrell — and look to be rounding into shape. Edina’s 35-24 win over Maple Grove in the second round of the playoffs in 2023 was the Crimson’s last loss. Good karma for Edina, perhaps? The pick: Maple Grove 31, Edina 26

Chanhassen (3-0) at St. Thomas Academy (3-0), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: The Storm lost their No. 1 ranking in the Class 5A poll to Elk River this week despite remaining undefeated. Could it have been because Waconia kept it close in the first half last week? The Storm still pulled away for a 41-16 victory thanks to four rushing touchdowns. Still, Chanhassen’s balanced offensive attack will be tested vs. St. Thomas Academy, which has allowed only six points in the first three quarters in three games. The pick: Chanhassen 20, St. Thomas Academy 17

Jim says: This is the beginning of a worrisome three-game stretch for Chanhassen, No. 2 in Class 5A. The Storm will follow this expectedly physical battle against the No. 3, 5A Cadets by hosting Mankato East, No. 4 in 5A, then playing at rival Chaska, No. 7 in 5A. If the talent-filled Storm can emerge unblemished, or at least healthy, they’ll be set up for a strong postseason run. St. Thomas Academy will need to generate pressure on Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler and not let him get comfortable in the pocket. But I wonder if the Cadets have enough offense to stay close. The pick: Chanhassen 22, St. Thomas Academy 14

Minneapolis North (3-0) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (2-1), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: Minneapolis North’s offense looks like the Minnesota high school version of “The Greatest Show on Turf” through three games, averaging 323 yards passing and 186 yards rushing. But Washburn was impressive in its own way with 428 total yards in a 27-0 win vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt last week. The Millers are better than last year, when they lost 28-3 to the Polars. The pick: Minneapolis North 30, Washburn 21

Jim says: There are loads of prolific QBs in Minnesota this fall, but atop them all is one you might not expect. Minneapolis North senior Logan Lachermeier has passed for 929 yards and a state-leading 13 touchdowns, spearheading an offense averaging 48.3 points per game. The key for the Polars is YAC — yards after catch. North features four receivers (J’Marion Sanders, Anthony Deline, Cordae Williams and Jeremiah Jackson) who are a threat to turn a short pass into a big play each time they touch the ball. The pick: North 44, Washburn 24