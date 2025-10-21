For many years, the Rochester Mayo girls tennis team was a perennial bridesmaid. The Spartans were almost yearly participants in the state team tournament, first held in 1974, but never left toting the state championship trophy.

That changed in 2023, when Mayo won its first team championship, beating Edina 6-1 to win take home the Class 2A crown. It was fitting that Mayo ended its years-long drought by beating the Hornets, the longtime standard-bearer in girls tennis. Many of Mayo’s state tournament disappointments had come at the hands of Edina.

“It means so much to us and the Mayo tennis family,” Spartans coach Jeff Demaray said at the time. “Doing it against Edina is nice. They’ve beaten us so many times.”

Fast forward two seasons, and Mayo’s role has changed — from underdog finally scaling the summit to statewide target. The Spartans repeated as champs last season and go into this year’s state tournament as favorites to win another title.

Three in a row? Can you say dynasty?

Mayo is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, thanks to its stranglehold on the No. 1 ranking. The Spartans feature a pair of talented singles players at the top of their lineup in juniors Malea Diehn and Aoife Loftus.

The Spartans go into state competition undefeated. They have defeated No. 2 seed Edina twice and downed No. 3 seed Minnetonka in August.

In Class 2A, Blake spent much of the early portion on the season atop the rankings, but Mahtomedi’s late-season surge made the Zephyrs the No. 1 seed. Hill-Murray picked up No. 2 and Blake slid to No. 3