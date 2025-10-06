The girls tennis rankings changed lightly since the last release two weeks ago.

The biggest risers within the top 10 moved two places. Those included teams Wayzata, up to third in Class 3A; St. Peter, to seventh in Class 2A; and Pine City, to fourth in Class 1A. Among individuals, Forest Lake’s Lucille Saari rose to sixth in Class 3A.

Joining the top 10 this week are Eagan, tied for 10th in Class 3A, in the team poll and individual Alia Randt of Minnewaska, ninth in Class 1A.

Section tournaments begin this week in girls tennis, expanded to three classes in 2025. The state championships are scheduled for Oct. 21-24 at Baseline Tennis Center (Class 3A), Life Time Bloomington South (Class 2A) and Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center (1A).

The Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association produces the rankings.

Class 3A

TEAMS

1. Rochester Mayo Previous poll: No. 1

2. Edina Previous poll: No. T2