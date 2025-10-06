Skip to main content
High school girls tennis state rankings: Week of Oct. 6

As section tournaments fired up, movement in the top 10 of the three classes was slight.

Raya Hou of Edina is ranked fourth among Class 2A individuals, and Edina is ranked second among teams. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The girls tennis rankings changed lightly since the last release two weeks ago.

The biggest risers within the top 10 moved two places. Those included teams Wayzata, up to third in Class 3A; St. Peter, to seventh in Class 2A; and Pine City, to fourth in Class 1A. Among individuals, Forest Lake’s Lucille Saari rose to sixth in Class 3A.

Joining the top 10 this week are Eagan, tied for 10th in Class 3A, in the team poll and individual Alia Randt of Minnewaska, ninth in Class 1A.

Section tournaments begin this week in girls tennis, expanded to three classes in 2025. The state championships are scheduled for Oct. 21-24 at Baseline Tennis Center (Class 3A), Life Time Bloomington South (Class 2A) and Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center (1A).

The Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association produces the rankings.

Class 3A

TEAMS

1. Rochester Mayo Previous poll: No. 1

2. Edina Previous poll: No. T2

3. Wayzata Previous poll: No. 5

4. Minnetonka Previous poll: No. T2

5. Mounds View Previous poll: No. 6

6. Maple Grove Previous poll: No. 4

T7. Elk River Previous poll: No. 7

T7. Rochester Century Previous poll: No. 8

9. Eastview Previous poll: No. 9

T10. Prior Lake Previous poll: No. 10

T10. Eagan Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. Cassandra Li, senior, Eagan Previous poll: No. 1

2. Malea Diehn, junior, Rochester Mayo Previous poll: No. 2

3. Aoife Loftus, junior, Rochester Mayo Previous poll: No. 3

4. Raya Hou, senior, Edina Previous poll: No. 4

5. Rory Wahlstrand, senior, Mounds View Previous poll: No. 5

6. Lucille Saari, junior, Forest Lake Previous poll: No. 8

7. Ana Medina, senior, Rochester Mayo Previous poll: No. 6

8. Reese Wahlstrand, sophomore, Mounds View Previous poll: No. 7

9. Molly Miller, senior, Bloomington Kennedy Previous poll: No. 9

10. Lauryn Schenck, senior, Edina Previous poll: No. 10

Class 2A

TEAMS

1. Mahtomedi Previous poll: No. 1

2. Hill-Murray Previous poll: No. 3

3. Rock Ridge Previous poll: No. 4

4. Holy Angels Previous poll: No. 5

5. Blake Previous poll: No. 6

6. Mankato East Previous poll: No. 8

7. St. Peter Previous poll: No. 9

8. Delano Previous poll: No. 2

9. Southwest Christian Previous poll: No. T10

10. Fergus Falls Previous poll: No. T10

INDIVIDUALS

1. Sam Williams, sophomore, Mankato East Previous poll: No. 1

2. Elizabeth Payne, junior, Holy Angels Previous poll: No. 3

3. Ellen Davis, junior, Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 2

4. Mayme Scott, junior, Rock Ridge Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sienna Szerda, freshman, Blake Previous poll: No. 5

6. Madeline Bergerson, sophomore, Hill-Murray Previous poll: No. 6

7. Kaia Anderson, senior, Perham/New York Mills Previous poll: No. 7

8. Kendall Rice, freshman, Southwest Christian Previous poll: No. 8

9. Kylie Southworth, junior, St. Peter Previous poll: No. 9

10. Ruby Ellison, senior, Fergus Falls Previous poll: No. 10

Class 1A

TEAMS

1. Breck Previous poll: No. 1

2. Minnewaska Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. James Previous poll: No. 3

4. Pine City Previous poll: No. 6

5. Foley Previous poll: No. 5

6. Pequot Lakes Previous poll: No. 7

7. Litchfield Previous poll: No. 4

8. Staples-Motley Previous poll: No. 8

9. Thief River Falls Previous poll: No. 9

10. Maple River Previous poll: No. 10

INDIVIDUALS

1. Chloe Alley, junior, Mounds Park Academy Previous poll: No. 1

2. Nellie Larson, senior, St. Paul Academy Previous poll: No. 2

3. Abbey Perry, junior, Breck Previous poll: No. 3

4. Isla Dille, junior, Litchfield Previous poll: No. 4

5. Leah Maddock, senior, Osakis Previous poll: No. 5

6. Tori Oehrlein, senior, Crosby-Ironton Previous poll: No. 6

7. Brooke Bolland, senior, Pine City Previous poll: No. 7

8. Keyana Haler, senior, St. James Previous poll: No. 9

9. Alia Randt, senior, Minnewaska Previous poll: not ranked

10. Ronnie Noska, junior, Staples-Motley Previous poll: No. 10

