Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 5

Undefeated Watertown-Mayer rose to No. 1 in Class 1A in the week’s only change at the top.

Watertown-Mayer’s Ellie Lommel, shown controlling the ball last season against Southwest Christian, and her teammates are undefeated this season. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Watertown-Mayer unseated Providence Academy atop the Class 1A girls soccer poll released this week. The Royals were tied for third last week with Rochester Lourdes.

Providence Academy swapped spots with Watertown-Mayer. Elsewhere, Heritage Christian joined the Class 1A top 10 at No. 7.

The other two classes had little movement. Only Chanhassen moved more than one spot in the standings, the Storm rising from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

In Class 3A, Champlin Park entered the top 10 at No. 10. In Class 2A, Cretin Derham-Hall arrived at No. 10, tied with South St. Paul.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 28.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (10-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (11-1-0) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rosemount (9-1-2) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Minnetonka (9-1-2) Previous poll: No. 4

T5. Eagan (9-1-2) Previous poll: No. 5

T5. Woodbury (8-1-1) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Edina (6-2-2) Previous poll: No. 6

8. Chanhassen (9-1-0) Previous poll: No. 10

9. Duluth East (8-2-1) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Champlin Park (7-0-2) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray (7-2-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Mahtomedi (8-1-2) Previous poll: No. 3

3. Blake (9-0-2) Previous poll: No. 2

4. Holy Angels (6-2-0) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-5-2) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Mankato East (10-2-1) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Minneapolis Southwest (8-2-3) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Byron (9-0-1) Previous poll: No. T8

9. St. Francis (9-1-2) Previous poll: No. T8

T10. South St. Paul (6-4-1) Previous poll: No. 10

T10. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-6-0) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

1. Watertown-Mayer (11-0-0) Previous poll: No. T3

2. Esko (9-0-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Providence Academy (9-2-1) Previous poll: No. 1

4. Southwest Christian (9-1-0) Previous poll: No. 5

5. Rochester Lourdes (10-0-2) Previous poll: No. T3

6. St. Cloud Cathedral (10-2-0) Previous poll: No. T6

7. Heritage Christian (8-3-1) Previous poll: not ranked

8. St. Croix Prep (10-1-1) Previous poll: No. T10

9. St. Charles (6-5-0) Previous poll: No. T8

10. Holy Family (4-7-0) Previous poll: No. T8

Comments