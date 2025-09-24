Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 5

Watertown-Mayer unseated Providence Academy atop the Class 1A girls soccer poll released this week. The Royals were tied for third last week with Rochester Lourdes.

Providence Academy swapped spots with Watertown-Mayer. Elsewhere, Heritage Christian joined the Class 1A top 10 at No. 7.

The other two classes had little movement. Only Chanhassen moved more than one spot in the standings, the Storm rising from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

In Class 3A, Champlin Park entered the top 10 at No. 10. In Class 2A, Cretin Derham-Hall arrived at No. 10, tied with South St. Paul.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 28.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (10-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (11-1-0) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rosemount (9-1-2) Previous poll: No. 3