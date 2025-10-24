Aoife Loftus, Elizabeth Payne, Chloe Alley win girls tennis singles championships

The best part of high school sports is unpredictability. These are teenagers, and as any parent would agree, just when you think you’ve figured them out, they throw you a curve.

Before Friday’s Class 3A singles final between Rochester Mayo juniors Aoife (pronounced EE-fuh) Loftus and Malea Diehn, common wisdom was that Diehn might enjoy a slight advantage. After all, Diehn, the No. 2 seed in the field, had cruised through her semifinal match, winning comfortably.

Loftus, seeded fourth in the bracket, needed to battle through three tough sets to beat No. 1-seeded Cassandra Li in a three-hour match.

Only one Mayo player could claim the state championship. As it turned out, that player was Loftus.

Playing nearly flawless tennis, Loftus defeated Diehn 6-1, 6-3 to win her first singles state championship.

Friday marked the third consecutive title for the Loftus sisters. Claire Loftus won the two previous 3A singles titles before graduating last spring.

“Yeah, we’ve got another state champion in the family, I guess,” Aoife said, laughing.

Time spent on the court leading up to the high school season was a big factor in Loftus’ victory, Mayo head coach Jeff Demaray said.