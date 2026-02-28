St. Thomas Academy’s boys swimming and diving team was comprised of a mix of younger athletes who swim year-round, and some seniors who don’t swim year-round. Coach John Barnes wasn’t sure how their chemistry was going to work out this season.

“They became so tight,” Barnes said. “Wednesday night, they went to somebody’s house, ate dinner, and then they watched flippin’ ‘Pitch Perfect’ together.”

Interesting preparation for the state meet. The team met at senior Kayden Greeley’s house for the festivities. No real connection between the movie choice and swimming, though.

“We were all giggling and having fun,” Greeley said. “I don’t know, it was just the move.”

The fun continued into the weekend as St. Thomas Academy defended its Class 1A boys swimming and diving state team championship, sweeping all three relays and winning seven of 12 events on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. The Cadets led the meet the entire way and finished with 347 points, ahead of Breck/Blake (210), Northfield (180), Sartell-St. Stephen (158) and Orono (151).

It’s the 17th team title for the Cadets, and the first time they’ve gone back-to-back since winning five in a row from 2012-16.

Their title defense on Saturday started with defending their 200 medley relay title (1:31.95).

Cadets senior Luke Mechtel defended two of his individual titles in the 50 freestyle (20.80) and 100 breaststroke (54.98).