Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

Edina made a big jump in the latest Class 2A team state rankings released by the Minnesota Gymnastics High School Coaches Association on Jan. 9.

The Hornets, who improved on their average score per meet, moved from No. 9 to No. 6 as other teams fell out of the top 10.

Elk River/Zimmerman fell to No. 10 despite improving their average score.

St. Michael-Albertville, Lakeville North and Sartell joined the top at No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

In Class 1A, Becker leapt over Mankato East to move into the No. 2 spot behind Detroit Lakes.

Also in 1A, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka and Byron moved up two spots to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively.

You can find the complete 25-team state ranking for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 145.017 (average score per meet)