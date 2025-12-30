Minnesota high school girls Nordic skiing top 10 polls

Annelise Baird of Brainerd and Eleanor Mody of St. Paul Academy made big jumps in the Minnesota High School Nordic Ski Coaches Association team and individual poll released Dec. 26.

Baird moved up from No. 9 to No. 3 and Mody debuts in the top at No. 4.

They remain behind No. 1 Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View and Lila Golomb of Wayzata. They are still No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

No new teams entered the top 10, but St. Paul Highland Park climbed from No. 10 to No. 7. The Scots join Duluth East as the only teams to move up in the team poll. The Greyhounds climbed one spot from No. 5 to No. 4.

Teams

1. Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 5