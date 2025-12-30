Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls Nordic skiing top 10 polls

St. Paul Highland Park rose in top 10 poll. Brainerd’s Annelise Baird moved up in individual poll.

The Minneapolis Washburn girl’s Nordic ski team, the defending state champion, is ranked No. 3 in the latest coaches poll. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Annelise Baird of Brainerd and Eleanor Mody of St. Paul Academy made big jumps in the Minnesota High School Nordic Ski Coaches Association team and individual poll released Dec. 26.

Baird moved up from No. 9 to No. 3 and Mody debuts in the top at No. 4.

They remain behind No. 1 Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View and Lila Golomb of Wayzata. They are still No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

No new teams entered the top 10, but St. Paul Highland Park climbed from No. 10 to No. 7. The Scots join Duluth East as the only teams to move up in the team poll. The Greyhounds climbed one spot from No. 5 to No. 4.

Teams

1. Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous Rank: No. 4

6. St. Paul Academy. Previous Rank: No. 6

7. St. Paul Highland Park. Previous Rank: No. 10

8. St. Paul Central. Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 8

10. Winona/Cotter. Previous Rank: No. 9

Individuals

1. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Lila Golomb, Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Annelise Baird, Brainerd. Previous Rank: No. 9

4. Eleanor Mody, St. Paul Academy. Previous Rank: Unranked

5. Evie Malec, Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 3

6. Avery Rich, Bloomington Jefferson/Bloomington Kennedy. Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Ciara Thatcher, Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 4

8. Claire Swanson, Elk River/Zimmerman. Previous Rank: No. 6

9. Calla Pike, Winona. Previous Rank: No. 7

10. Elsa Lindfors, St. Paul Central Previous Rank: No. 8

