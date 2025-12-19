Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Two dominant wins for Orono highlight a solid week for our top 10 squads as teams sneak in a few final games before a brief holiday break.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (6-1) Previous rank: 1

The Royals nearly doubled-up St. Paul Como Park, 102-55, cracking 100 points for the first time this season.

2. Minnetonka (8-0) Previous rank: 2

The Skippers traveled to Moorhead and left with a 75-21 win, led by 15 points from sophomore Ari Peterson. Senior Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) dropped a team-high 16 points in their following 73-64 win over Waconia.

3. Providence Academy (2A, 5-1) Previous rank: 3

The Lions are in an 18-day break between games, meaning they get some holiday rest before they are back in action against Wauwatosa East (Wisconsin) on Dec. 29.