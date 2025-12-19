Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

A big girls basketball matchup happens on Dec. 20, when reigning Class 4A champ Hopkins takes on Class 2A’s Duluth Marshall.

Orono senior guard Mya Moore shoots a three-pointer during the Spartans' season-opening win over Duluth Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 22. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two dominant wins for Orono highlight a solid week for our top 10 squads as teams sneak in a few final games before a brief holiday break.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (6-1) Previous rank: 1

The Royals nearly doubled-up St. Paul Como Park, 102-55, cracking 100 points for the first time this season.

2. Minnetonka (8-0) Previous rank: 2

The Skippers traveled to Moorhead and left with a 75-21 win, led by 15 points from sophomore Ari Peterson. Senior Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) dropped a team-high 16 points in their following 73-64 win over Waconia.

3. Providence Academy (2A, 5-1) Previous rank: 3

The Lions are in an 18-day break between games, meaning they get some holiday rest before they are back in action against Wauwatosa East (Wisconsin) on Dec. 29.

4. Rosemount (4-0) Previous rank: 4

In a 72-37 win over Eagan, Amisha Ramlall (Minnesota) scored a game-high 17 points.

5. Maple Grove (6-1) Previous rank: 5

Senior Monica Stang (Michigan Tech) scored 17 to lead the Crimson’s 78-32 win against Anoka.

6. Rochester Mayo (7-1) Previous rank: 7

After the Spartans dominated Rochester John Marshall, the dynamic sophomore duo of Amelia Mills and Maggie Dyer scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to beat Eden Prairie, 76-55.

Rochester Mayo sophomore Maggie Dyer dribbles during the Spartans' season-opening win over Maple Grove.

7. 0rono (3A, 4-2) Previous rank: 9

Senior Mya Moore (Creighton) had a combined 44 points in wins over Lakeville North (73-48) and Delano (79-46).

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 5-0) Previous rank: 6

No game action this week for the Red Knights, who face Byron on Dec. 19.

9. Wayzata (3-2) Previous rank: 10

The Trojans rolled in a 101-70 win over Chanhassen, with junior Annika Kieser’s 22 points and 19 each from junior Maren Day and senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton).

10. Eastview (5-2) Previous rank: 8

In their five wins this season — including against Edina and Eagan this week — the Lightning have only conceded more than 54 points once.

11. Waconia (7-1) Previous rank: 12

Senior Audrey Brown led all scorers with 21 points in the Wildcats’ 73-64 loss to Minnetonka, and nearly matched that with 20 points in their 77-67 win over Eagan.

12. Hill-Murray (3A, 4-1) Previous rank: 15

Eighth grader Ashlee Wilson had 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the Pioneers’ 73-56 win over Two Rivers. Hill-Murray also handled Simley 97-30.

13. Elk River (6-1) Previous rank: 21

Senior Elsie Ostmoe’s 26 points helped push the Elks past Rogers, 70-59.

14. Marshall (3A, 5-2) Previous rank: 12

Marshall took care of business against Tri-City United and Worthington but fell to Delano 81-77 in a battle of the Tigers. Junior Avery Schneekloth scored a season-high 20 to lead the Tigers past Tri-City United.

15. Lakeville North (2-4) Previous rank: 8

It was a tough week for the Panthers, who didn’t break 50 points in losses to Prior Lake and Orono.

16. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 6-3) Previous rank: 14

Madeleine Hamiel continued her strong freshman season with a team-best 16 points against Stillwater. The Raiders also edged Roseville 60-55.

17. Monticello (5-2) Previous rank: 17

Senior twins Abby and Addison Ruda (both Concordia St. Paul commits) put together a standout week for the Magic, with 14 points and six rebounds for Abby in a 70-42 win over Brainerd, followed by 18 points for Addison to beat Becker 54-50.

18. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 6-1) Previous rank: 18

Sandwiched between wins against Braham and Pillager, the Rangers beat Class 4A foe Anoka 62-57, with 34 points and 15 rebounds from senior Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota).

19. East Ridge (6-2) Previous rank: 19

The Raptors’ busy week included wins over Mounds View, Chaska and Forest Lake.

20. Duluth Marshall (2A, 3-1) Previous rank: 20

A quiet week for the Hilltoppers ends with facing reigning Class 4A champ Hopkins on Dec. 20.

21. Delano (3A, 6-4) Previous rank: unranked

The Tigers are 5-1 in their last six games. Before that, they lost close games to top Class 3A teams Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Hill-Murray by a combined six points. In their win over Marshall Dec. 16, junior Addie Iversen netted 23 points while Abbie Pietila (Concordia St. Paul) had 22 points.

22. Chanhassen (6-2) Previous rank: 21

Despite losing to Wayzata, junior Kate Arnold hit five three-pointers on her way to 29 points and also helped the Storm beat Eden Prairie 69-54 and Edina 81-78.

23. St. Michael-Albertville (3-3) Previous rank: 22

Senior Cail Jahnke (Colorado) scored 29 points in a 59-53 win over Chaska.

24. Forest Lake (6-1) Previous rank: 23

The Rangers breezed by Irondale 58-23 before East Ridge handed them their first loss of the year.

25. Lakeville South (5-3) Previous rank: unranked

The Cougars have dropped a few games to top-25 teams but picked up solid results this week, with freshman Macie Henrikson scoring 21 in a 96-65 win over Farmington and senior Amaya Pahl (Minnesota State Mankato) netting 20 to beat Eden Prairie 76-51.

