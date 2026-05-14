Edina beats St. Paul Johnson to win fourth straight girls badminton state tournament

For the third consecutive year, Edina and St. Paul Johnson met in the girls badminton state tournament championship match. And for the third consecutive year, Edina was the victor.

On Wednesday on its home court, Edina won 4-3, completing a third consecutive undefeated season at 19-0 to secure the program’s fourth title in a row.

The accomplishment wasn’t without drama. Edina needed wins in each of the final two matches to win.

The Hornets’ No. 1 doubles pair of Ella Burke and Daisy Hennington-Hoff were in the third set, while No. 4 singles player Kate Lesourd was in her second set when other teammates began to gather around their courts.

Burke and Hennington-Hoff defeated Johnson’s Gaonou Vang and Angelina Thao to win the best-of-three match by taking the third set, 21-15, putting pressure on Lesourd, a first-time state tournament participant.

Edina's Ella Burke returns a volley in a doubles match against St. Paul Johnson on Wednesday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“When everyone started crowding our court, I was like: ‘Oh my gosh. We’re the final game,’” Burke said. “The more they cheered, the more I thought this was really happening.”

Lesourd didn’t know she was playing for the deciding point until her teammates tackled her after she defeated KangNang Thao in two sets.

“When [everyone crowded around] my game, too, I started getting the suspicion that I may be the deciding match,” Lesourd said. “I didn’t know, but I got the hint. It was so loud, though.”