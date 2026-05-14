Edina beats St. Paul Johnson to win fourth straight girls badminton state tournament

For the third consecutive year, Edina and St. Paul Johnson met in the girls badminton state tournament championship match. And for the third consecutive year, Edina was the victor.
On Wednesday on its home court, Edina won 4-3, completing a third consecutive undefeated season at 19-0 to secure the program’s fourth title in a row.
The accomplishment wasn’t without drama. Edina needed wins in each of the final two matches to win.
The Hornets’ No. 1 doubles pair of Ella Burke and Daisy Hennington-Hoff were in the third set, while No. 4 singles player Kate Lesourd was in her second set when other teammates began to gather around their courts.
Burke and Hennington-Hoff defeated Johnson’s Gaonou Vang and Angelina Thao to win the best-of-three match by taking the third set, 21-15, putting pressure on Lesourd, a first-time state tournament participant.
“When everyone started crowding our court, I was like: ‘Oh my gosh. We’re the final game,’” Burke said. “The more they cheered, the more I thought this was really happening.”
Lesourd didn’t know she was playing for the deciding point until her teammates tackled her after she defeated KangNang Thao in two sets.
“When [everyone crowded around] my game, too, I started getting the suspicion that I may be the deciding match,” Lesourd said. “I didn’t know, but I got the hint. It was so loud, though.”
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Edina’s Aarushi Bhatnagar beat Amelia Her in the No. 2 singles match, and Ariana Yang won her No. 3 singles match over Kelly Sheen to give Edina its first two victories.
The Governors (15-3) earned three points with wins by No. 1 singles player Amanda Her, No. 2 doubles pair Shalisha Vang and Krystal Moua, and No. 3 doubles pair Cammie Yang and Aliya Vang.
For 23 years, from 1999 to 2022, a St. Paul public school team was either crowned champion or runner-up at the girls badminton state tournament. That streak ended in 2023 when Edina defeated Burnsville in the tournament final.
“I would have to attribute everything to my players. They are the ones that are playing,” Hornets first-year head coach Zoe Chan said. “As a coach, we help them with their skills. But, in the end, it is their strong will [and] their hard work that actually paid off. All credit goes to them.”
The Hornets and Governors reached the final with 6-1 wins over their semifinal opponents. St. Paul Como Park (which lost to Edina in the semifinals) defeated St. Paul Harding 4-3 in the third-place match.
Johnson has the most badminton state titles with 12, followed by Harding with eight.
STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM RESULTS
MAY 13
Championship
Edina 4, St. Paul Johnson 3
Singles
Amanda Her, Johnson, def Evelyn Ge 21-19, 21-13
Aarushi Bhatnagar, Edina, def Amelia Her 21-16, 21-16
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