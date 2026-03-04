Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet the seven winter sport standouts

Titan Friederichs, Parker Yaggie, Mat Matejka, Kinley Soiney, Luke Roschen, Addison Hudalla and Lauren Hurst all had a stellar week.

Clockwise from top: Kinley Soiney - Spring Grove/Mabel-Canton; Titan Friederichs - Watertown/Mayer; Luke Roschen - Goodhue; Addison Hudalla - Swanville; Lauren Hust - Rochester Lourdes; Mat Matejka- Dover-Eyota, Parker Yaggie - Breckenridge. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Titan Friederichs

Watertown/Mayer · wrestling

Friederichs is officially a record-holder in boys wrestling. On Feb. 21, the senior won his 190th consecutive match — a Minnesota state record.

But to those around him, his best qualities land off the mat.

“Titan Friederichs is immensely talented yet remains a very humble young man,” head coach Kurt Becker said. “He is a student of the sport and works extremely hard at being the best he can be.”

“We have gone from watching Titan being one of the little kids in our wrestling program to now being a leader of our wrestling program and now helping those little kids,” Becker added. “Titan has always been very connected with our community through Fellowship of Christian Athletes and helping with our youth program.”

Parker Yaggie

Breckenridge · basketball

“Parker is every coaches’ dream athlete,” assistant coach Tim Jaehning said. “She can play all five positions on the court and play them well.”

Standing at 5-7, senior Yaggie broke a new record for 42 points scored in a single game to set a school record of 2,000 points and 933 rebounds.

“For what she lacks in height she makes up for with her heart and toughness” Jaehning added. “When Parker gets tired her game elevates. She keeps us coaches on her toes with her jokes during practice and before games. She is a joy to coach.”

Mat Matejka

Dover-Eyota · basketball

Matejka recently surpassed 600 points for the season. A versatile player who alternates between point guard, shooting guard and forward, Matekja averages 23.1 points per game and has become an important factor in Dover-Eyota’s 15-win season.

“Mat Matejka has been an outstanding leader for our program,” head coach Chris Matejka said. “He’s developed into one of the top scorers in the area, averaging over 23 points per game.”

The junior surpassed 1,000 career points and set a school record with a 50-point performance.

“Beyond the numbers, what stands out most is his work ethic, coachability and team-first mindset,” his coach said. “He competes every day, makes those around him better, and represents our program the right way on and off the court.”

Kinley Soiney

Spring Grove/Mabel-Canton · basketball

Soiney has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Last month, she surpassed 1,000 career rebound against LeRoy-Ostrander and in late February, surpassed 2,000 career points.

A future volleyball player at the University of Jamestown, she’s led the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and hustle points. Soiney is Spring Grove/Mabel-Canton’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

“While all of these achievements highlight her remarkable athletic abilities, these pale in comparison to her as a person off the court,” head coach Taylor Elton said. “She is humble, kind, and selfless, which you don’t always see in athletes that have the resume she does. We will miss her and all that she has done for our program, the communities of Spring Grove and Mabel-Canton, and her peers as she moves to her next chapter.”

Luke Roschen

Goodhue · basketball

By the end of the 2025-26 season, Roschen will be one of the most decorated individual basketball players in Goodhue boys basketball history, head coach Matt Halverson said.

The senior point guard has led the Wildcats to a 26-win season with only a single loss. Roschen surpassed 2,000 career points when Goodhue took on Stewartville in late February.

“Luke has improved his game year after year and [that] is why he is heading to Southwest Minnesota State University next year to play basketball,” Halverson said. “Luke has been a model student-athlete for us by getting it done on the court and in the classroom. He always makes time for our youngest Wildcat fans.”

Addison Hudalla

Swanville · basketball

Only a sophomore, Hudalla has already surpassed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Standing 6-1, she averages 23 points per game and has been a vital part of the team’s 15-win season.

“Addision not only excels in basketball but has been an all conference player in three sports,” coach Chris Kircher said. “To get her 1,000th point and 1,000th rebound within two days of each other may be surprising to a lot but not to me. She is one of the hardest workers on the court.”

It’s Hudalla’s leadership on the court that has really stood out this year.

“She is also a great teammate and not only helping other players but a great role model for the younger players,” Kircher said.

Lauren Hust

Rochester Lourdes · basketball

Hust is one to watch during the section tournaments. She’s a consistent points-scorer with 19 points per game for the Rochester Lourdes Eagles.

“Lauren embodies everything we want our program to stand for,” coach Chadd Clarey said. “She is a fierce competitor, but she is equally committed to being a supportive teammate and positive leader. Younger players look to her not just for guidance in games, but for how to prepare, communicate, and respond to adversity. Her leadership is steady and intentional. She leads by example through her preparation, toughness, and team-first mindset.

