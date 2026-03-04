Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet the seven winter sport standouts

Titan Friederichs

Watertown/Mayer · wrestling

Friederichs is officially a record-holder in boys wrestling. On Feb. 21, the senior won his 190th consecutive match — a Minnesota state record.

But to those around him, his best qualities land off the mat.

“Titan Friederichs is immensely talented yet remains a very humble young man,” head coach Kurt Becker said. “He is a student of the sport and works extremely hard at being the best he can be.”

“We have gone from watching Titan being one of the little kids in our wrestling program to now being a leader of our wrestling program and now helping those little kids,” Becker added. “Titan has always been very connected with our community through Fellowship of Christian Athletes and helping with our youth program.”

Parker Yaggie

Breckenridge · basketball

“Parker is every coaches’ dream athlete,” assistant coach Tim Jaehning said. “She can play all five positions on the court and play them well.”

Standing at 5-7, senior Yaggie broke a new record for 42 points scored in a single game to set a school record of 2,000 points and 933 rebounds.