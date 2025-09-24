Minnesota high school boys cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst and the St. Paul Como Park team made big moves in the boys cross-country state polls released this week.

Obst moved from seventh to first in the Class 2A individual rankings. Annandale’s Emery Wirth also made a jump in the rankings, from fifth to second.

In the Class 2A team rankings, Como Park, unranked last week, is slotted into the second spot behind Perham this week.

In the Class 3A poll, Burnsville’s Lliam Merrell climbed from seventh to third. On the team side, Mounds View moved up from ninth to fifth and Edina entered the top 10 in seventh.

The Class 1A poll was left largely untouched. Sauk Centre’s Logan Wiehoff made the only notable move. He was unranked last week but comes in at No. 5 this week.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 2