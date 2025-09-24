Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

Kasson-Mantorville runner David Obst rose suddenly to the top of Class 2A, and St. Paul Como Park surged up the team list.

The boys cross-country state polls show a big move by St. Paul Como Park this week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst and the St. Paul Como Park team made big moves in the boys cross-country state polls released this week.

Obst moved from seventh to first in the Class 2A individual rankings. Annandale’s Emery Wirth also made a jump in the rankings, from fifth to second.

In the Class 2A team rankings, Como Park, unranked last week, is slotted into the second spot behind Perham this week.

In the Class 3A poll, Burnsville’s Lliam Merrell climbed from seventh to third. On the team side, Mounds View moved up from ninth to fifth and Edina entered the top 10 in seventh.

The Class 1A poll was left largely untouched. Sauk Centre’s Logan Wiehoff made the only notable move. He was unranked last week but comes in at No. 5 this week.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blaine. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 9

6. Eastview. Previous poll: No. 7

7. Edina. Previous poll: Not ranked

8. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: No. 5

9. Roseville. Previous poll: No. 8

10. Stillwater. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Sean Fries, Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Owen Stuwe, Shakopee. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lliam Merrell, Burnsville. Previous poll: No. 7

4. Zakariya Mohamed, Champlin Park. Previous poll: No. 6

5. Tyler Flippen, Andover. Previous poll: No. 8

6. Channing Goodwin, Rosemount. Previous poll: Not ranked

7. Thomas McVay, Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: No. 9

8. David Meburg, Blaine. Previous poll: Not ranked

9. Sander Ohe, Edina. Previous poll: No. 3

10. Connor Heltemes, Chanhassen. Previous poll: No. 5

Class 2A

Teams

1. Perham. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: Not ranked

3. Orono. Previous poll: No. 2

4. Blake. Previous poll: No. 3

5. Becker. Previous poll: No. 4

6. Rockford. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 6

8. Belle Plaine. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Delano. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Big Lake. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville. Previous poll: No. 7

2. Emery Wirth, Annandale. Previous poll: No. 6

3. Gabe Hallen, Orono. Previous poll: No. 2

4. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato. Previous poll: No. 3

5. Kelton Koepp, Belle Plaine. Previous poll: No. 4

6. Connor Malecka, Detroit Lakes. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Charlie Loth, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: Not ranked

8. Samuel Deutz, Marshall. Previous poll: No. 1

9. Ryder Mold, St. Francis. Previous poll: No. 8

10. Isaac Bemmels, Belle Plaine. Previous poll: Not ranked

Class 1A

Teams

1. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 9

8. Mounds Park Academy. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Sauk Centre. Previous poll: No. 7

10. St. Agnes. Previous poll: Not ranked

Individuals

1. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rylan Littlefield, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Tyler Robinson, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Logan Wiehoff, Sauk Centre. Previous poll: Not ranked

6. Clayton Salmon, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Judah Allen, Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 6

8. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: No. 9

9. Benaiah Matthews, Nova Classical. Previous poll: Not ranked

10. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 10

