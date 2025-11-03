Two QBs with seven touchdown passes? Strib Varsity looks back at a playoff Friday

Minneapolis North 56, St. Croix Lutheran 44

Logan Lachermeier made the passes that produced seven touchdowns and the call that produced a victory Friday night.

Lachermeier passed for 331 yards and seven TDs, including the winning toss to Cordae Williams with 16 seconds left, to lead the host Polars past the second-seeded Crusaders in the Class 3A, Section 4 final.

“That play call was all Logan,” Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams said about the winning touchdown. “Logan saw the play before that Cordae had a one-on-one matchup, and he knew he just had to make a move and he would have a touchdown.”

The top-seeded Polars (10-0) had leads of 7-0 and 28-22 in the first half but otherwise trailed. This was a change. They did not trail much during the regular season; only Minneapolis Washburn, another qualifier for the state tournament, kept it close. Adams liked the way his team dealt with the “opportunity to fight through adversity.”

J’Marion Sanders was Lachermeier’s favorite target, making 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest playmaker was Anthony Deline, who had 136 yards and three touchdowns on five catches. In addition to his winning TD, Williams had 63 yards in receptions. Jeremiah Jackson also caught a touchdown pass from Lachermeier.

Ahmod Powell sealed the victory with a interception he returned for a touchdown with 6 seconds left.

The Crusaders (10-1) got three touchdown runs from Colin Avery, two from Elijah Larson and one from Villiam Andersen.

North advanced to a Class 3A quarterfinal against Pine Island (10-0) on Saturday at Totino-Grace High School.