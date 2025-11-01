St. Michael-Albertville stings top seed Rosemount in Class 6A football playoffs

If a 1-5 start to the season didn’t dispirit the St. Michael-Albertville football team, a road game in a little cold rain couldn’t come close to dampening their hopes of achieving something great.

The Knights, a No. 5 seed in the Class 6A playoffs, showed their mettle Friday, physically besting Rosemount, a No. 1 seed, 14-0.

The Knights are a young team, starting 16 underclassmen. They learned some hard lessons during the season, losing to such top teams as Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie early.

Head coach Jared Essler admitted he was concerned at times that his young team wouldn’t be able to weather the storm.

“We talked a lot about faith,” Essler said. “The definition of faith is belief without evidence. We didn’t have a lot of evidence, but we kept telling ’em there’s a good team in there somewhere. And they kept coming to work.”

St. Michael-Albertville finished the regular season with consecutive victories and beat Osseo handily in the first round of the playoffs. Essler could see the team that beat Rosemount on Friday coming.

“The last couple weeks we’ve grown by leaps and bounds,” he said. “We’re running the ball better and not making silly mistakes.”

The team making mistakes Friday was the host. The Irish fumbled on their second play from scrimmage. St. Michael-Albertville turned it into points 11 plays later when Braylon Bohm scored from 6-yards out for a 7-0 lead.