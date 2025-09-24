Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

The Class 3A team rankings changed considerably, the biggest move by Waconia. A big individual mover showed up in each class.

Only a few runners and teams made moves in the girls cross-country state rankings this week. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Class 3A girls cross-country team rankings underwent the biggest change from last week to this week. That was easy, because the Class 2A and Class 1A team rankings went entirely unchanged.

Waconia made the biggest jump within the top 10, moving from seventh to fourth. St. Paul Highland Park (No. 7), Farmington (No. 8) and Alexandria (No. 9) entered the top 10.

At least one individual in each class made a notable jump. In Class 3A, Monticello’s Isabel Mahoney climbed from ninth to fifth. In Class 2A, Fergus Falls’ Cassie Wellman moved from eighth to fourth. In Class 1A, Nova Classical’s Isabel Pass jumped from ninth to fourth.

The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association and are updated weekly.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous poll: No. 3

3. Edina. Previous poll: No. 5

4. Waconia. Previous poll: No. 7

5. Hopkins. Previous poll: No. 4

6. Forest Lake. Previous poll: No. 2

7. St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: Not ranked

8. Farmington. Previous poll: Not ranked

9. Alexandria. Previous poll: Not ranked

10. Prior Lake. Previous poll: No. 6

Individuals

1. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lila Golomb, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Brynlee Wegener, Blaine. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mackenzie Myran, St. Michael-Albertville. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello. Previous poll: No. 9

6. Jazleen Malherek-Osario, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Avery Hess, Waconia. Previous poll: Not ranked

8. Miley Clark, Wayzata. Previous poll: Not ranked

9. Lyla Drayna, Edina. Previous poll: Not ranked

10. Lauren Lansing, Farmington. Previous poll: Not ranked

Class 2A

Teams

1. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Perham. Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato East. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Northfield. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Little Falls. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Orono. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Winona. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Hermantown. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Becker. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes. Previous poll: No. 2

2. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 1

3. Hannah Boese, Spectrum. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls. Previous poll: No. 8

5. Annaleigh Schwab, Simley. Previous poll: Not ranked

6. Annika Midness, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Nora Prekker, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: Not ranked

8. Mya Werner, Delano. Previous poll: No. 7

9. Nora Hansen, Red Wing. Previous poll: No. 10

10. Annabel Schendel, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: Not ranked

Class 1A

Teams

1. New London-Spicer. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Cloud Cathedral. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato Loyola-Cleveland. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Providence Academy. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Riverside Christian. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 7

8. St. John’s Prep. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley. Previous poll: No. 2

2. Margaret Duffy, St. John’s Prep. Previous poll: No. 1

3. Sophia Stencil, Maple River. Previous poll: No. 6

4. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 9

5. Charlotte Meyer, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 3

6. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 4

7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 5

8. Emelia Arntson, Riverside Christian. Previous poll: No. 10

9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm. Previous poll: No. 7

10. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central. Previous poll: No. 8

Comments