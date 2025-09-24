Minnesota high school girls cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

The Class 3A girls cross-country team rankings underwent the biggest change from last week to this week. That was easy, because the Class 2A and Class 1A team rankings went entirely unchanged.

Waconia made the biggest jump within the top 10, moving from seventh to fourth. St. Paul Highland Park (No. 7), Farmington (No. 8) and Alexandria (No. 9) entered the top 10.

At least one individual in each class made a notable jump. In Class 3A, Monticello’s Isabel Mahoney climbed from ninth to fifth. In Class 2A, Fergus Falls’ Cassie Wellman moved from eighth to fourth. In Class 1A, Nova Classical’s Isabel Pass jumped from ninth to fourth.

The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association and are updated weekly.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous poll: No. 3

3. Edina. Previous poll: No. 5