Maple Grove routs East Ridge to extend win streak and advance in Class 6A playoffs

Halloween night was the perfect setting to showcase just how scary defending Class 6A state champion Maple Grove’s offense has been this season.

The Crimson’s reign as the state’s most dominant big-class football program continued when they extending their winning streak to 23 straight games with Friday’s 55-18 second-round home victory against East Ridge.

“Our offense is a high-powered machine right now,” Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell said. “We can score whenever we want with whoever we want. Our key is obviously staying healthy. I feel like we have a lot of ammunition with our offense.”

Senior running back James Engle Jr. scored all of his four touchdowns in the first half, including on a 76-yard opening catch and runs of 36 and 44 yards. He finished with 233 total yards.

But Engle, who is headed to Minnesota State Mankato, also set the team single-season rushing touchdown record with his 24th and 25th scores.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d be here,” said Engle, a backup running back last year. “I was confident from the start of the season that I was going to work my [tail] off and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”

South Dakota State commit and senior quarterback Kaden Harney threw for 190 yards in the first half and recorded three total TDs.

“We’ve got weapons all around the outside, and this offensive line does a phenomenal job,” Harney said. “We’re super well coached, and schematically we do all the right things. Our coaches put us in position to succeed every week.”