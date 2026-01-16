Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Maple Grove’s upset of defending Class 4A champion Wayzata allowed a new team to rise to the No. 1 ranking this week. And it’s not the Crimson.

Maple Grove wing Baboucarr Ann (5), a four-star recruit and junior guard, needs to stay healthy for the Crimson to maintain their standing in Class 4A after recently beating Wayzata. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Tartan boys basketball team should probably send a gift to Maple Grove for helping clear a spot so they could become the new No. 1 in this week’s rankings.

The Titans started the season at No. 6 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 boys basketball rankings. They eventually moved ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall, Maple Grove, Totino-Grace and Hopkins after the new year, which included wins against two of those teams.

Wayzata, the only team ahead of Tartan in the Jan. 9 rankings, looked seemingly unbeatable against Minnesota competition, but the Crimson proved that wasn’t the case in a 77-75 upset of the previous No. 1-ranked Trojans on Jan. 13.

“It was a battle,” said senior Max Iversen, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “They’re a really good team, obviously. They were getting our best that night. The challenge for us this year is finishing games. I think we did that really well.”

The Trojans pulled within 72-71 on a floater from Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson with less than two minutes to play in the game. Anderson finished with 18 points.

Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann responded with a clutch pull-up jumper to beat the shot clock. The four-star recruit and junior guard tweaked his knee on a previous play but returned to the game when his team needed a lift.

With 34 seconds left, Iversen made two free throws to provide enough cushion at 76-71. Following the victory, Maple Grove students stormed the court like it was a college basketball game at Williams Arena.

“It was an electric atmosphere,” said Ann, who finished with 21 points. “The whole city was here. Those people that showed up really gave us energy to fight through.”

Maple Grove beat Wayzata. The Crimson have the talent to be the best team in the state, but they also lost to Tartan, Hopkins and Totino-Grace. That’s why this continues to be an intriguing year at the top in Class 4A.

Here’s the second Strib Varsity statewide top 25 boys rankings of 2026:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (10-0) Previous: 2

Maple Grove and Hopkins were the two toughest opponents on the Titans’ non-league schedule. They now have a chance to go undefeated in the regular season for the second year in a row in a down year for the Metro East Conference.

Watch Hastings vs. Tartan on Friday, Jan, 16 at 7 p.m.

2. Wayzata (12-2) Previous: 1

The Trojans had beaten Minnesota foes by an average of 26 points per game before losing their first in-state game Jan. 13 against Maple Grove. They will have a chance to get revenge in the rematch Feb. 6 at home.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 9-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles have won four straight games since being upset by East Ridge behind Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes’ 50 points on Jan. 2. They’re arguably the No. 1 team in Class 3A despite being ranked behind Richfield.

Watch the replay of East Ridge vs Totino-Grace.

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-2) Previous: 4

The Raiders are the favorite to win the Suburban East this season after beating East Ridge on Jan. 8, but they also face the Raptors again on Feb. 13. Their toughest remaining non-league game is Jan. 31 vs. DeLaSalle.

5. Maple Grove (9-3) Previous: 6

The Crimson have the best victory out of any team in the state with the upset of Wayzata, but they still can’t move up too high yet because of losses to Totino-Grace, Tartan and Hopkins. A healthy Baboucarr Ann is critical.

6. Richfield (3A, 13-0) Previous: 7

The Spartans, who have wins over DeLaSalle and Minnehaha Academy, have a chance to prove even more worthy of that No. 1 ranking in their class in a matchup against 3A’s No. 2 team, Totino-Grace, on Jan. 19.

7. Hopkins (9-4) Previous: 5

The Royals saw their six-game win streak end in a Jan. 13 loss to Eden Prairie, but they remain one of the teams to beat in Class 4A with a win against Maple Grove on the résumé. Jayden Moore has been playing outstanding basketball lately.

8. East Ridge (10-3) Previous: 8

The Raptors, who beat Totino-Grace on Jan. 2, could get revenge for Minnesota basketball when they play Saturday at West Allis Central in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin big-class power beat Wayzata on Dec. 29.

Watch the replay of East Ridge vs Totino-Grace.

9. DeLaSalle (3A, 8-2) Previous: 9

The Islanders, led by the scoring trio of Jaeden Udean, Kamar Thomas and Ichima Idoko, have the talent to compete with anyone in Class 3A. DeLaSalle’s one-point loss to No. 1 Class 3A Richfield is a good example of that potential.

10. Alexandria (8-3) Previous: 12

The Cardinals have one of the most underrated senior guards in the state with 6-4 Gavin Roderick, who had his second 40-point game this season on 10-for-10 shooting from three-point range in a 118-63 win Jan. 13 vs. Brainerd. That’s not a typo.

11. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 9-1) Previous: 10

The Governors were one of only three undefeated teams in the Class 3A top 10 entering the week, but they lost their first game of the season in a 61-49 loss against St. Paul Central on Jan. 14.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 10-2) Previous: 11

The Zephyrs, the best Metro East team this year other than Tartan, have put together three straight wins since a surprising 16-point loss against St. Thomas Academy on Jan. 9.

13. Buffalo (11-1) Previous: 15

The Bison have only one loss this season and it was to Wayzata, the top team in Class 4A. They’re one of five teams in a loaded Lake Conference with at least nine wins.

14. Eden Prairie (10-2) Previous: 17

The Eagles, who suffered losses to Buffalo and Rosemount, reminded people they should be taken seriously again with Hamze Yusuf’s 28-point game in a Jan. 13 victory over Hopkins.

15. Farmington (9-2) Previous: 13

The Tigers saw their five-game win streak end in a Jan. 12 loss against Rosemount, but they have quality Independent wins vs. Lakeville South, Eagan and Apple Valley.

16. Northfield (3A, 12-1) Previous: unranked

The Raiders have 12 straight wins since a 74-72 loss to Mankato East in the season opener on Dec. 2. Senior Kayden Oakland and sophomore Liam Oakland are one of the best brother tandems in boys hoops.

17. Moorhead (11-2) Previous: 16

The Spuds have been formidable offensively this season with juniors David Mack and Jett Feeney, but they lost their opening league game to Bemidji on Jan. 15.

18. Rochester Mayo (12-3) Previous: 19

The Spartans have won four in a row since a Dec. 27 loss to Farmington, but they also lost to Northfield in December, hurting their chances to win the Big Nine.

19. Henning (1A, 11-0) Previous: 21

The Hornets, who are No. 1 in Class 1A, remained undefeated after Kale Misegades scored 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting in a victory over Verndale on Jan. 15.

20. Blaine (12-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Bengals are on top of the early Northwest Suburban Conference standings, but they likely have to beat league foe Totino-Grace and Spring Lake Park twice to stay ahead.

21. Belle Plaine (2A, 9-1) Previous: 23

Tigers coach Brady Wohler earned a victory against his father and Orono coach Barry Wohler on Jan. 9, but can his team continue to hold on to the No. 1 ranking in class 2A?

Watch the replay of Orono vs. Belle Plaine

22. Willmar (3A, 10-1) Previous: 20

The Cardinals are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A this week, but they suffered their first loss of the season Jan. 13 against Sartell.

23. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 8-0) Previous: 22

The Tigers will be one of the teams to beat in Class 2A, as long as they can get consistent play from Alex and Riley Asmus, who combine for 28 points per game.

24. Mankato East (3A, 8-4) Previous: 25

The Cougars have been led by Lucas Gustafson all season, but fellow senior Amari Nobles’ 22 points were the difference in a Jan. 10 victory over Marshall.

25. Goodhue (2A, 11-1) Previous: unranked

The Roschen brothers, Luke and Owen, are fixed on leading the Wildcats to a state tournament run in basketball to match their football accomplishments.

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

