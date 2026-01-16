Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

The Tartan boys basketball team should probably send a gift to Maple Grove for helping clear a spot so they could become the new No. 1 in this week’s rankings.

The Titans started the season at No. 6 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 boys basketball rankings. They eventually moved ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall, Maple Grove, Totino-Grace and Hopkins after the new year, which included wins against two of those teams.

Wayzata, the only team ahead of Tartan in the Jan. 9 rankings, looked seemingly unbeatable against Minnesota competition, but the Crimson proved that wasn’t the case in a 77-75 upset of the previous No. 1-ranked Trojans on Jan. 13.

“It was a battle,” said senior Max Iversen, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “They’re a really good team, obviously. They were getting our best that night. The challenge for us this year is finishing games. I think we did that really well.”

The Trojans pulled within 72-71 on a floater from Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson with less than two minutes to play in the game. Anderson finished with 18 points.

Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann responded with a clutch pull-up jumper to beat the shot clock. The four-star recruit and junior guard tweaked his knee on a previous play but returned to the game when his team needed a lift.

With 34 seconds left, Iversen made two free throws to provide enough cushion at 76-71. Following the victory, Maple Grove students stormed the court like it was a college basketball game at Williams Arena.

“It was an electric atmosphere,” said Ann, who finished with 21 points. “The whole city was here. Those people that showed up really gave us energy to fight through.”