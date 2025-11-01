Skip to main content
Moorhead holds off Woodbury 64-48 to advance to state quarterfinals

Quarterback Jett Feeney passed for five touchdowns and ran for another, and David Mack’s interception helped the Spuds pull away.

Moorhead pulled away for a 64-48 victory over Woodbury on Friday, setting up a matchup next week against Centennial in the Class 6A quarterfinals. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In a game with 112 points scored Friday night, one of the biggest plays was an interception by a wide receiver.

Moorhead and Woodbury were going back and forth in their second-round Class 6A playoff game, scoring touchdown after touchdown, until midway through the third quarter.

Jett Feeney hit Ty Walker on a 70-yard touchdown pass, giving Moorhead a five-point lead. Then Spuds receiver David Mack took the field at safety and intercepted Woodbury quarterback Emmett Snuggerud, setting up Walker’s 20-yard touchdown run.

Moorhead pulled away for a 64-48 victory, setting up a matchup next week against Centennial in the quarterfinals.

“I like to stick to the offensive side,” said Mack, one of the top receivers in the state. “But we needed to get a stop, and I wanted to take it into my hands.”

Moorhead (6-4) scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions, but Woodbury kept it within a one-possession game until late in the third quarter.

“Love the fight,” Woodbury coach Andy Hill said after his team finished the season 7-3. “About halfway through the year, we figured out to fight. Just give [Moorhead] a lot of credit. They’ve got good players. They make good plays.”

Feeney passed for five touchdowns and ran for another. Mack scored three TDs, and Reich added two TDs.

Woodbury got four touchdowns in a spectacular performance from Mark Mathis, including a 90-yard kick return touchdown.

“I know our defensive side of the football feels like they left a lot of things out there,” Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. “We had some guys in positions, we just didn’t make the play.

“Give some credit to Woodbury, their kids played well. But you know, we felt like we were going to have an opportunity to score every time we had the ball.”

Jett Feeney had a big performance on the same Woodbury field where he injured his shoulder in Week 2.

“I was excited to come back and give it to them all four quarters, since I only got one half last time,” he said. “We still got the W last time, but this one just felt amazing, since I was in the playoffs.”

