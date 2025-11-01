Moorhead holds off Woodbury 64-48 to advance to state quarterfinals

In a game with 112 points scored Friday night, one of the biggest plays was an interception by a wide receiver.

Moorhead and Woodbury were going back and forth in their second-round Class 6A playoff game, scoring touchdown after touchdown, until midway through the third quarter.

Jett Feeney hit Ty Walker on a 70-yard touchdown pass, giving Moorhead a five-point lead. Then Spuds receiver David Mack took the field at safety and intercepted Woodbury quarterback Emmett Snuggerud, setting up Walker’s 20-yard touchdown run.

Moorhead pulled away for a 64-48 victory, setting up a matchup next week against Centennial in the quarterfinals.

“I like to stick to the offensive side,” said Mack, one of the top receivers in the state. “But we needed to get a stop, and I wanted to take it into my hands.”

Moorhead (6-4) scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions, but Woodbury kept it within a one-possession game until late in the third quarter.

“Love the fight,” Woodbury coach Andy Hill said after his team finished the season 7-3. “About halfway through the year, we figured out to fight. Just give [Moorhead] a lot of credit. They’ve got good players. They make good plays.”

Feeney passed for five touchdowns and ran for another. Mack scored three TDs, and Reich added two TDs.