Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 10

In Class 4A, Wayzata moved up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3.

Hill-Murray girls basketball coach Betty Trull, right, at a morning basketball workout at Hill-Murray School in 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There was little movement in the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll released on Jan. 19.

The Class 4A and Class 3A rankings had multiple teams move within the top five, but all within a few spots.

Wayzata moved up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 4A. The Trojans’ ascent came at the cost of Maple Grove (No. 3 to No. 4) and Minnetonka (No. 4 to No. 5).

In Class 3A, it was the opposite. Benilde-St. Margaret’s dropped from No. 2 to No. 4. That fall benefitted Hill-Murray (No. 3 to No. 2) and Stewartville (No. 4 to No. 3).

Fairmont was unranked in the previous 2A poll but is No. 8 in the newest ranking. In Class 1A, Hills-Beaver Creek moved up from No. 10 to No. 8, and Braham joined the top 10 at No. 7.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (14-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Rosemount (13-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Wayzata (10-3). Previous rank: No. 5

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Maple Grove (12-3). Previous rank: No. 3

5. Minnetonka (15-1). Previous rank: No. 4

6. Rochester Mayo (16-1). Previous rank: No. 6

Recent Coverage

7. East Ridge (14-3). Previous rank: No. 8

8. Eastview (11-4). Previous rank: No. 7

9. Waconia (14-3). Previous rank: No. 10

10. Elk River (12-3). Previous rank: No. 9

Class 3A

1. Orono (13-2). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hill-Murray (12-1). Previous rank: No. 3

3. Stewartville (12-1). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-3). Previous rank: No. 2

5 Cretin-Derham Hall (10-5). Previous rank: No. T5

6. Marshall (12-2). Previous rank: No. T5

7. Byron (13-3). Previous rank: No. 7

8. Northfield (14-3). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Delano (13-6). Previous rank: No. 9

10. DeLaSalle (8-6). Previous rank: No. 10

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (10-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (12-5). Previous rank: No. 2

3. New London-Spicer (14-0). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Duluth Marshall (9-5). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Red Wing (12-4). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Perham (14-2). Previous rank: No. 7

7. Rochester Lourdes (13-4). Previous rank: No. 9

8. Fairmont (13-1). Previous rank: unranked

9. Minnehaha Academy (12-5). Previous rank: No. T10

10. Caledonia (12-3). Previous rank: No. T10

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (14-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Hillcrest Lutheran (13-1). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Kelliher-Northome (11-1). Previous rank: No. 4

5. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (14-2). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Mayer Lutheran (11-4). Previous rank: No. 7

7. Braham (11-3). Previous rank: unranked

8. Hills-Beaver Creek (13-1). Previous rank: No. 10

9. Hayfield (14-3). Previous rank: No. 8

10. Central Minnesota Christian (10-2). Previous rank: No. 6

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: Hopkins takes down Minnetonka in potential girls basketball state championship preview

Girls Basketball

How Tori Oehrlein became Minnesota’s all-time scorer in girls basketball

Girls Basketball

Comments