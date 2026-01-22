Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 10

There was little movement in the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll released on Jan. 19.

The Class 4A and Class 3A rankings had multiple teams move within the top five, but all within a few spots.

Wayzata moved up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 4A. The Trojans’ ascent came at the cost of Maple Grove (No. 3 to No. 4) and Minnetonka (No. 4 to No. 5).

In Class 3A, it was the opposite. Benilde-St. Margaret’s dropped from No. 2 to No. 4. That fall benefitted Hill-Murray (No. 3 to No. 2) and Stewartville (No. 4 to No. 3).

Fairmont was unranked in the previous 2A poll but is No. 8 in the newest ranking. In Class 1A, Hills-Beaver Creek moved up from No. 10 to No. 8, and Braham joined the top 10 at No. 7.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (14-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Rosemount (13-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Wayzata (10-3). Previous rank: No. 5