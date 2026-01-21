Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 7

Tartan and Totino-Grace claimed the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively, in the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 19.

Tartan overtook Wayzata for the top spot in Class 4A and Totino-Grace jumped Richfield in Class 3A.

Also in Class 4A, Buffalo jumped from No. 7 to No. 5, and Eden Prairie and Lakeville South joined the top 10 after missing last week.

In Class 1A, Cherry fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Joining the 1A top 10 this week were Breckenridge and Deer River.

In Class 2A, Southwest Christian and Zumbrota-Mazeppa swapped the No. 7 and No. 9 spots.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (11-0). Previous rank: No. 2

2. Wayzata (13-2). Previous rank: No. 1

3. Maple Grove (10-3). Previous rank: No. 4