Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 7

Richfield, Totino-Grace flip-flop for the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A

Totino-Grace head coach Nicholas Carroll directs his team against DeLaSalle during the Class 3A semifinals in 2024. (Alex Kormann)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Tartan and Totino-Grace claimed the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively, in the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 19.

Tartan overtook Wayzata for the top spot in Class 4A and Totino-Grace jumped Richfield in Class 3A.

Also in Class 4A, Buffalo jumped from No. 7 to No. 5, and Eden Prairie and Lakeville South joined the top 10 after missing last week.

In Class 1A, Cherry fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Joining the 1A top 10 this week were Breckenridge and Deer River.

In Class 2A, Southwest Christian and Zumbrota-Mazeppa swapped the No. 7 and No. 9 spots.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (11-0). Previous rank: No. 2

2. Wayzata (13-2). Previous rank: No. 1

3. Maple Grove (10-3). Previous rank: No. 4

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2). Previous rank: No. 3

5. Buffalo (12-1). Previous rank: No. 7

6. Farmington (10-2). Previous rank: No. 5

Recent Coverage

7. Eden Prairie (11-2). Previous rank: unranked

8. Blaine (14-0). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Alexandria (9-3). Previous rank: No. 9

10. Lakeville South (11-2). Previous rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (10-2). Previous rank: 2

2. Richfield (14-0). Previous rank: 1

3. DeLaSalle (9-2). Previous rank: 3

4. Northfield (13-1). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Mahtomedi (11-2). Previous rank: 6

6. St. Paul Johnson (10-1). Previous rank: 4

7. Mankato East (10-4). Previous rank: 8

8. Willmar (10-2). Previous rank: No. 7

9. Becker (11-2). Previous rank: 9

10. Orono (8-4). Previous rank: 10

Class 2A

1. Belle Plaine (10-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Goodhue (13-1). Previous rank: No. 3

3. Morris (11-0). Previous rank: No. 2

4. Pequot Lakes (11-1). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Montevideo (11-1). Previous rank: No. 4

6. Holy Family (8-3). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Southwest Christian (10-3). Previous rank: No. 9

8. Albany (10-2). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (11-2). Previous rank: No. 7

10. Annandale (9-2). Previous rank: No. 10

Class 1A

1. Henning (13-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Red Lake County (13-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (16-0). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Pelican Rapids (10-2). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Central Minnesota Christian (12-1). Previous rank: No. 7

7. Cherry (11-3). Previous rank: No. 3

8. Breckenridge (11-1). Previous rank: unranked

9. Wabasso (13-0). Previous rank: No. 9

10. Deer River (9-2). Previous rank: unranked

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Boys Basketball

What is it like to be a 7-foot teen? Maple Grove’s Jack Thelen gives a glimpse into his world.

Boys Basketball

Feeling ICE pressure, St. Cloud Tech’s basketball team comes together on trip to Twin Cities

Boys Basketball

Comments