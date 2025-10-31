Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Top section seeds Maple Grove and Delano lost during a scary Halloween week before the girls volleyball state tournament.

Lakeville North's cheering section will have a chance to influence a match Saturday, when the opponent will be rival Lakeville South for a spot in the state tournament. (Minnesota Star Tribune file)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Halloween week means plenty of scares and also plenty of heartbreak when it coincides with volleyball section tournaments. Seasons end in a blink.

Maple Grove looked like the team to beat in Class 4A entering the section playoffs, but the Crimson’s 23-match winning streak ended in Tuesday’s section semifinal vs. visiting Champlin Park.

The Crimson were the first No. 1 seed to fall short of reaching the state tournament. Delano, the No. 2 team in Class 3A and top seed in its section, became the next. The host Tigers held off six match points Wednesday but were swept by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Here are the statewide rankings before next week’s state tournament:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (30-2) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers swept No. 2 seed Willmar and Michigan State commit Ellery DeBoer in the Class 3A, Section 2 championship Wednesday night.

2. Eagan (25-4) Previous rank: 3

The Wildcats are on a 12-match winning streak going into their Class 4A, Section 3 final against East Ridge on Thursday night.

3. Lakeville South (26-3) Previous rank: 4

The Cougars have won 22 of their past 23 matches entering Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 1 final vs. rival Lakeville North at the Mayo Civic Center.

4. Chanhassen (24-4) Previous rank: 6

The Storm earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs, but No. 2 seed Prior Lake on Thursday stands in the way of their first state tournament berth.

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-5) Previous rank: 10

The Red Knights picked up their first state berth since 2022 after upsetting two-time section champion Delano on the road Wednesday night.

6. Stewartville (25-4) Previous rank: 7

The Tigers flexed their muscle as the top seed by sweeping their way into the Class 3A, Section 1 final to face Northfield on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

7. East Ridge (21-7) Previous rank: 8

The Raptors have the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs over Eagan, but can they slow down the surging Wildcats in Thursday’s championship?

8. Champlin Park (23-8) Previous rank: 13

The No. 4-seeded Rebels upset top-seeded Maple Grove in the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinals, but they need to beat Rogers in Thursday’s final to get to state.

9. Hawley (28-2) Previous rank: 9

The No. 1 Class 2A Nuggets will face Wadena-Deer Creek in the section final on Saturday.

10. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-4) Previous rank: 11

The Raiders, who ended a 13-year drought to advance to state last year, can get there again by winning the Class 3A, Section 3 final Thursday vs. DeLaSalle.

11. Centennial (20-8) Previous rank: 12

The Cougars and Gophers commit Elena Hoecke could reach state for the first time since 2022 with a victory in Thursday’s Class 4A, Section 7 final vs. Andover.

12. Maple Grove (26-3) Previous rank: 2

The Crimson are still looking for their first state trip after falling to Champlin Park on Tuesday in the section playoffs for the fifth straight season.

13. Delano (29-3) Previous rank: 5

The Tigers won 25 of 26 matches before being swept by Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Wednesday’s Class 3A, Section 6 championship.

14. Sauk-Rapids Rice (24-2) Previous rank: 14

The Storm need to beat Annandale in the Class 3A, Section 8 final Thursday to reach state for the first time since 2021.

15. Lakeville North (21-8) Previous rank: 15

The Panthers defeated Lakeville South earlier this season, but can they do it again Saturday to get their first state trip since 2022?

16. Rogers (24-7) Previous rank: 16

The Royals, led by Kendyl Dawson, look to stop Champlin Park’s second upset bid in Thursday’s Class 4A, Section 5 final.

17. Apple Valley (18-9) Previous rank: unranked

The Eagles advance to their second straight state tournament with Wednesday’s Class 4A, Section 6 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson.

18. Prior Lake (20-10) Previous rank: 18

The Lakers have to knock off top-seeded Chanhassen in the Class 4A, Section 2 final Thursday to get to state for the first time since 2017.

19. Minneota (26-6) Previous rank: 19

The Vikings face MACCRAY in Thursday’s Class 1A, Section 3 subsection championship.

20. Mayer Lutheran (23-7) Previous rank: 21

The Crusaders carry the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, Section 4 into Saturday’s championship against Liberty Classical.

21. Albany (24-3) Previous: 22

The Huskies have won 16 straight matches entering Thursday’s Class 2A, Section 6 final vs. Minnewaska.

22. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (25-5) Previous rank: 23

The Knights, No. 3 in Class 1A, play Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday with a chance to advance to Saturday’s Section 3 championship.

23. Chatfield (23-7) Previous rank: 24

The Gophers play Thursday in the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinals against Pine Island.

24. Minnewaska (27-0) Previous rank: 25

The Lakers have the longest active winning streak in Minnesota, but they will face their biggest challenge yet vs. Albany in the section final.

25. Roseville (23-7) Previous rank: unranked

The Raiders will go to state for the second straight season after upsetting Suburban East foe and conference champion Stillwater on the road Wednesday.

