Halloween week means plenty of scares and also plenty of heartbreak when it coincides with volleyball section tournaments. Seasons end in a blink.

Maple Grove looked like the team to beat in Class 4A entering the section playoffs, but the Crimson’s 23-match winning streak ended in Tuesday’s section semifinal vs. visiting Champlin Park.

The Crimson were the first No. 1 seed to fall short of reaching the state tournament. Delano, the No. 2 team in Class 3A and top seed in its section, became the next. The host Tigers held off six match points Wednesday but were swept by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Here are the statewide rankings before next week’s state tournament:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (30-2) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers swept No. 2 seed Willmar and Michigan State commit Ellery DeBoer in the Class 3A, Section 2 championship Wednesday night.

2. Eagan (25-4) Previous rank: 3

The Wildcats are on a 12-match winning streak going into their Class 4A, Section 3 final against East Ridge on Thursday night.