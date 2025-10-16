Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Four of the top five teams in the previous Minnesota Top 25 lost in tournaments last week, including No. 1 Marshall.

The Tigers, though, were the only team to remain in the same spot in the final ranking of the regular season.

Maple Grove’s the new No. 1 in Class 4A in the coaches poll. The Crimson joined Eagan and Centennial as the biggest movers in the statewide ranking from a week ago.

Here are the rankings for Week 8:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (27-2) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers saw their 10-match win streak end last week in the Lakeville North tournament final vs. Eagan, but they still have the best overall résumé in the state.

2. Maple Grove (25-3) Previous rank: 5

The Crimson own the longest active win streak of the season at 21-straight matches, which includes winning last week’s St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic vs. Delano.