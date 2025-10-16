Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

As the regular season winds down, Maple Grove, Eagan and Centennial made big jumps.

Eagan, led by sophomore volleyball player Mesa Jameson, left, moved up to No. 3 in the Strib Varsity Top 25 after winning the Lakeville North tournament last week, extending their win streak to eight consecutive victories. (Jazzmine Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Four of the top five teams in the previous Minnesota Top 25 lost in tournaments last week, including No. 1 Marshall.

The Tigers, though, were the only team to remain in the same spot in the final ranking of the regular season.

Maple Grove’s the new No. 1 in Class 4A in the coaches poll. The Crimson joined Eagan and Centennial as the biggest movers in the statewide ranking from a week ago.

Here are the rankings for Week 8:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (27-2) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers saw their 10-match win streak end last week in the Lakeville North tournament final vs. Eagan, but they still have the best overall résumé in the state.

2. Maple Grove (25-3) Previous rank: 5

The Crimson own the longest active win streak of the season at 21-straight matches, which includes winning last week’s St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic vs. Delano.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Eagan (22-4). Previous rank: 7

The Wildcats won the Lakeville North tournament to extend their win streak to eight consecutive victories, including vs. ranked opponents Marshall, Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Champlin Park and Minneota.

4. Lakeville South (25-3). Previous rank: 2

Related Coverage

The Cougars are one of only two teams to beat No. 1 Marshall this season, but they also finished third in the Lakeville North tournament after beating East Ridge.

5. Delano (26-2) Previous rank: 3

The Tigers saw their 20-match win streak end last week in the Fall Classic championship against Maple Grove, but they finished the regular season with two victories.

6. Chanhassen (22-4) Previous rank: 4

The Storm had their eight-match win streak end last week against Centennial in the October Classic tournament championship at Apple Valley.

7. Stewartville (20-3) Previous rank: 9

The Tigers’ eight-match win streak was snapped last week in the October Classic vs. Chanhassen, but they ended with a victory vs. host Apple Valley.

8. East Ridge (19-7) Previous rank: 6

The Raptors started off the Lakeville North tournament strong with a win vs. the host Panthers, but dropped back-to-back matches to state powers Lakeville South and Marshall.

9. Hawley (23-1) Previous rank: 10

The Nuggets, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, have 11 straight victories and have not lost a set in each of those matches.

10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-5) Previous rank: 13

The Red Knights ended the regular season with a six-match win streak, including winning their Dig Pink Invitational against New Life last week.

11. Cretin-Derham Hall (20-4) Previous rank: 11

The Raiders had their seven-match win streak end Monday in a five-set loss against Woodbury, which cost them the Suburban East conference title.

12. Champlin Park (19-8) Previous rank: 15

The Rebels won five of their last six matches to finish fifth in the Milan Mader Invitational at Lakeville North, which included wins vs. Prior Lake and Northfield.

13. Centennial (19-8) Previous rank: 18

The Cougars won seven of their last eight matches, including beating Chanhassen to win the October Classic at Apple Valley.

14. Sauk-Rapids Rice (22-2) Previous rank: 14

The Storm lost to Wayzata in the Fall Classic, but they bounced back with four wins, including vs. Suburban East champion Stillwater.

15. Lakeville North (19-8) Previous rank: 6

The Panthers have dropped five of their last seven matches, including losses to East Ridge and Prior Lake in their Milan Mader Invitational.

16. Rogers (22-6) Previous rank: 12

The Royals went a respectable 3-2 in the STMA Fall Classic, but they dropped consecutive straight-set matches to Wayzata and Delano.

17. Stillwater (19-8) Previous rank: 20

The Ponies won seven of their last nine matches to win the Suburban East conference title.

18. Prior Lake (18-10) Previous rank: 20

The Lakers have won nine of their last 11 matches, which included beating Lakeville North twice in the last three matches.

19. Minneota (22-6) Previous rank: 16

The Vikings went 2-3 in the Lakeville North tournament, but they picked up wins vs. Eden Prairie and Rochester Mayo.

20. Mayer Lutheran (18-6) Previous rank: 17

The Crusaders’ challenging late schedule will prepare them for the postseason, including losses to Marshall and Chanhassen.

21. Minnetonka (21-7) Previous rank: 21

The Skippers have won 11 straight matches, including the Edina tournament with a win vs. Waconia.

22. Albany (24-3) Previous: 23

The Huskies have won 14 in a row, which helped them win their second consecutive Granite Ridge conference title.

23. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-5) Previous rank: 24

The Knights, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, have won 13 straight matches and are peaking at the right time.

24. Chatfield (21-7) Previous rank: Unranked

The Gophers have won 11 of their last 12 matches with their only loss to Cretin-Derham Hall.

25. Holy Angels (25-3) Previous rank: 25

The Stars have won 11 of their last 12 matches, including going 4-1 in the Twin Cities Challenge.

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Volleyball

Watch on demand: Class 2A Visitation volleyball hosts defending Class 1A champ Mayer Lutheran

Girls Volleyball

Minnesota high school girls volleyball rankings for all classes: Week 8

Girls Volleyball

Comments