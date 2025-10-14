Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls volleyball rankings for all classes: Week 8

Maple Grove rose to No. 1 in Class 4A, and Eagan surged up the list into a tie for second.

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Prior Lake is the only new team in the top 10 of any class of this week’s girls volleyball state rankings, but plenty has changed.

The most noteworthy movement came in Class 4A. Maple Grove, after five victories in St. Michael-Albertville’s Fall Classic, is the new No. 1 team. The Crimson moved from third to first, unseating Lakeville South, which dropped into a tie for second with Eagan. Eagan rose from sixth into the tie for second. Prior Lake joins the Class 4A top 10 in eighth.

In Class 2A, a pair of teams dropped at least three spots. Southwest Christian fell from third to seventh and Pequot Lakes from fifth to eighth.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The final rankings of 2025 are scheduled to be released Oct. 19.

Class 4A

1. Maple Grove (25-3) Previous poll: No. 3

T2. Lakeville South (24-3) Previous poll: No. 1

T2. Eagan (21-4) Previous poll: No. 6

4. Chanhassen (22-4) Previous poll: No. 2

5. East Ridge (18-7) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Lakeville North (19-7) Previous poll: No. 4

7. Champlin Park (19-8) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Prior Lake (17-10) Previous poll: not ranked

9. Stillwater (16-11) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Rogers (22-6) Previous poll: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Marshall (26-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Delano (25-2) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (22-5) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Stewartville (19-3) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-2) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Holy Angels (24-4) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (20-3) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Jordan (23-3) Previous poll: No. 9

9. Annandale (16-5) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Princeton (16-1) Previous poll: No. 8

Class 2A

1. Hawley (22-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Albany (23-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Chatfield (21-6) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Caledonia (21-5) Previous poll: No. 6

5. New Life Academy (22-4) Previous poll: No. 7

6. Minnewaska (20-0) Previous poll: No. 8

7. Southwest Christian (14-13) Previous poll: No. 3

8. Pequot Lakes (18-9) Previous poll: No. 5

9. Rush City (21-4) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Belle Plaine (13-9) Previous poll: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran (16-6) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Minneota (21-6) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-5) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Fillmore Central (17-5) Previous poll: No. 3

5. Canby (18-10) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Mabel-Canton (26-3) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (21-1) Previous poll: No. 9

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo (19-4) Previous poll: No. 8

9. MACCRAY (20-7) Previous poll: No. 7

10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (19-6) Previous poll: T10

Joe Gunther

