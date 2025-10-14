Prior Lake is the only new team in the top 10 of any class of this week’s girls volleyball state rankings, but plenty has changed.

The most noteworthy movement came in Class 4A. Maple Grove, after five victories in St. Michael-Albertville’s Fall Classic, is the new No. 1 team. The Crimson moved from third to first, unseating Lakeville South, which dropped into a tie for second with Eagan. Eagan rose from sixth into the tie for second. Prior Lake joins the Class 4A top 10 in eighth.

In Class 2A, a pair of teams dropped at least three spots. Southwest Christian fell from third to seventh and Pequot Lakes from fifth to eighth.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The final rankings of 2025 are scheduled to be released Oct. 19.

Class 4A

1. Maple Grove (25-3) Previous poll: No. 3

T2. Lakeville South (24-3) Previous poll: No. 1

T2. Eagan (21-4) Previous poll: No. 6

4. Chanhassen (22-4) Previous poll: No. 2