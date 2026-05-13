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Minnesota girls lacrosse team state rankings

Previously unranked Park of Cottage Grove and White Bear Lake enter the top 10.

Buffalo made a big jump to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association top 10 poll. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Buffalo made a big jump to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association top 10 poll.

The Bison are riding a nine-game winning streak, including a victory over previously No. 1 Minnetonka and wins over two other top 10 teams.

Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Stillwater and Orono each moved down one spot to round out the top five. Cretin-Derham Hall and Wayzata moved up one spot each to No. 6 and No. 8, respectively.

Park of Cottage Grove and White Bear Lake enter the top 10 at Nos. 9 and 10.

Top 10

1. Buffalo (9-1). Previous poll: 6

2. Minnetonka (8-1). Previous poll: 1

3. Prior Lake (8-1). Previous poll: 2

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4. Stillwater (10-1). Previous poll: 3

5. Orono (8-1). Previous poll: 4

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-1). Previous poll: 7

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7. Edina (7-3). Previous poll: 5

8. Wayzata (6-3). Previous poll: 9

9. Park of Cottage Grove (6-3). Previous poll: unranked

10. White Bear Lake (9-2). Previous poll: unranked

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Joe Gunther

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Minnesota girls lacrosse team state rankings

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