Minnesota girls lacrosse team state rankings

Buffalo made a big jump to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association top 10 poll.

The Bison are riding a nine-game winning streak, including a victory over previously No. 1 Minnetonka and wins over two other top 10 teams.

Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Stillwater and Orono each moved down one spot to round out the top five. Cretin-Derham Hall and Wayzata moved up one spot each to No. 6 and No. 8, respectively.

Park of Cottage Grove and White Bear Lake enter the top 10 at Nos. 9 and 10.

Top 10

1. Buffalo (9-1). Previous poll: 6

2. Minnetonka (8-1). Previous poll: 1

3. Prior Lake (8-1). Previous poll: 2