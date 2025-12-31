Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 5

Farmington climbs in 4A. In 2A, Belle Plaine overtakes Goodhue for No. 1

The Farmington boys basketball team, supported by its student section during the 2024 boys basketball Class 4A state quarterfinals, moved to No. 6 in the latest 4A state top 10 poll. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Farmington continues to climb the Class 4A top 10 poll compiled by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association.

The Tigers entered the poll at No. 10 last week. In the poll released Dec. 29, they were No. 6.

Also making waves in 4A are Moorhead and Buffalo. Moorhead joined the top 10 at No. 7 and Buffalo at No. 9.

Northfield and St. Peter made big jumps in Class 3A. The Raiders moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 and the Saints climbed from No. 10 to No. 7. In Class 2A, Belle Plaine overtook Goodhue for No. 1.

Other teams that joined the poll are Caledonia (Class 2A, No. 9), Winona Cotter (No. 10) and Central Minnesota Christian (Class 1A, No. 9).

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (7-2). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Eagan (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Farmington (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

7. Moorhead (6-0). Previous Rank: unranked

8. Eden Prairie (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Buffalo (7-0). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Hopkins (4-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (5-1). Previous Rank: 1

2. Richfield (8-0). Previous Rank: 2

3. DeLaSalle (6-1). Previous Rank: 4

4. St. Paul Johnson (6-0). Previous Rank: 5

5. Mahtomedi (5-1). Previous Rank: 3

6. Northfield (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 9

7. St. Peter (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

8. Orono (5-3). Previous Rank: 8

9. Mankato East (5-3). Previous Rank: 6

10. Becker (6-1). Previous Rank: 7

Class 2A

1. Belle Plaine (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Goodhue (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Pequot Lakes (5-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Morris (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Montevideo (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Holy Family (5-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

7. Albany (7-1). Previous Rank: No. T7

8. Minneapolis North (6-1). Previous Rank: No. T7

9. Caledonia (5-1). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Winona Cotter (8-1). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Cherry (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Henning (6-0). Previous Rank: No. T2

3. Red Lake County (6-0). Previous Rank: No. T2

4. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Pelican Rapids (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Nevis (7-0). Previous Rank: No. T6

7. Dawson-Boyd (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Central Minnesota Christian (6-0). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Madelia (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 10

