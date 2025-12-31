Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 5

Farmington continues to climb the Class 4A top 10 poll compiled by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association.

The Tigers entered the poll at No. 10 last week. In the poll released Dec. 29, they were No. 6.

Also making waves in 4A are Moorhead and Buffalo. Moorhead joined the top 10 at No. 7 and Buffalo at No. 9.

Northfield and St. Peter made big jumps in Class 3A. The Raiders moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 and the Saints climbed from No. 10 to No. 7. In Class 2A, Belle Plaine overtook Goodhue for No. 1.

Other teams that joined the poll are Caledonia (Class 2A, No. 9), Winona Cotter (No. 10) and Central Minnesota Christian (Class 1A, No. 9).

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (7-2). Previous Rank: No. 3