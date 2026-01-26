Minnesota’s fight with the Trump administration over the state’s decade-old policy that allows transgender student-athletes to compete in high school girls sports is being referred to the Department of Justice, the federal agency responsible for enforcing nationwide laws.

A joint news release from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday, Jan. 26, notified the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that this step could result in “termination of Minnesota’s federal funding.”

The federal government’s stance is that Minnesota leaders have refused to sign a voluntary resolution agreement and reverse the statewide policy that the federal government says violates Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funds.

Minnesota receives about 10%, or $1.4 billion, of its annual school funding from the federal government. That pays for a variety of programs, from services for students with disabilities to support for English language learners to school breakfast and lunch.

School nutrition money, which the Trump administration targeted in Maine in a similar fight over transgender athlete eligibility, amounts to about $429 million this year in Minnesota.

The MSHSL declined to comment.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, on behalf of the MDE, has rejected a proposed resolution from the Trump administration to, among several things, have the MSHSL change its policy; apologize to female athletes who competed against students assigned the male gender at birth; and rescind titles or records held by transgender athletes in girls sports.

The federal assertion that Minnesota is in violation of Title IX came after the Trump administration issued an executive order in February 2025 banning trans athletes from girls and women’s sports. The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) launched an investigation into the State High School League and on Sept. 30 declared Minnesota was in violation of Title IX.